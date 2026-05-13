Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

May 13, 2026 | 17:46
(0) user say
Vietnam’s construction sector will strengthen the application of the Internet of Things in smart transport in line with national digital transformation.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) issued Decision No. 673/QD-BXD dated May 8, promulgating the plan for implementing the project on application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the field of smart transport.

The purpose of the plan is to organise the synchronised and effective implementation of the tasks assigned in Decision No.2692/QD-TTg dated December 11, 2025, of the prime minister approving the application of IoT in smart transportation. It also specifies the work content, deadlines, and responsibilities of relevant agencies and units in implementation of the initiative.

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport
Photo: The MoC

The specific goals for the 2026-2028 are to complete the national institutional framework and technical standards for IoT applications in smart transportation. Accordingly, at least two cities will be selected to pilot the implementation of a smart operation centre integrating IoT transportation data; all the East cluster of the North-South Expressway will have a complete electronic toll collection system and all the electronic toll collection data will be integrated into a common smart transportation data sharing system.

Also, 90 per cent of national legal documents, standards, and technical regulations on IoT in transportation will be developed, promulgated, or submitted for promulgation.

In the 2029-2035 period, the country will see the expansion of IoT applications in smart transportation. Accordingly, at least five cities and 10 provinces will deploy and operate smart operation centres integrating IoT transportation data; 100 per cent of IoT transportation data will be standardised and ready for interconnection and sharing between the MoC, the Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities; and at least 50 per cent of major transportation routes (expressways, ring roads) will have IoT sensor infrastructure installed for the management, monitoring, and maintenance of road infrastructure.

The plan also outlines the tasks and solutions for implementation, including research, propose, and refine the legal framework (system of legal documents, system of technical standards) for applying IoT in the field of smart transportation; build IoT infrastructure in smart transportation; deploy IoT applications in smart transportation.

Funding for the plan will come from the state budget, public-private partnerships, official development assistance, and other legitimate sources. Funding from domestic and foreign businesses, organisations, and individuals is encouraged; integrated funding from other approved programmes and projects, as well as other legitimate sources, will be used to carry out the tasks.

Domestic technology enterprises are being encouraged to develop IoT equipment and platforms, with a view towards gradually mastering core technologies and cutting reliance on imported components.

There are incentives and support mechanisms for research and development for businesses, research institutes, and universities in the fields of IoT, AI, big data, and cybersecurity.

Thai Nguyen looks to develop smart transport, opportunities for businesses Thai Nguyen looks to develop smart transport, opportunities for businesses

Digital transformation and smart transport development will be key tasks for the northern province of Thai Nguyen in the next decade, creating new opportunities for business.
Singapore, France ink deal on smart transport, digital and green issues Singapore, France ink deal on smart transport, digital and green issues

Singapore and France have signed a digital and green partnership (DGP) which aims to strengthen cooperation in these fast-growing sectors.
Opening up opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart mobility Opening up opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart mobility

The Smart Mobility Industry Networking Seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1, bringing the industry together to discuss solutions and technologies related to the smart mobility sector in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam transport smart IoT transportation application

Related Contents

Opening up opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart mobility

Opening up opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart mobility

Singapore, France ink deal on smart transport, digital and green issues

Singapore, France ink deal on smart transport, digital and green issues

Phenikaa to host first convention on autonomous tech and smart transport in Vietnam

Phenikaa to host first convention on autonomous tech and smart transport in Vietnam

Samsung urged to back Hanoi in smart city development

Samsung urged to back Hanoi in smart city development

Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system

Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system

Bosch Vietnam enters into smart transport co-operation with FPT

Bosch Vietnam enters into smart transport co-operation with FPT

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

Vietnam and Canada seek to advance trade and investment ties

Vietnam and Canada seek to advance trade and investment ties

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

Tax sector eyes 20 per cent GDP revenue mobilisation in 2026-2030

Tax sector eyes 20 per cent GDP revenue mobilisation in 2026-2030

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020