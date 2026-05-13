Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) issued Decision No. 673/QD-BXD dated May 8, promulgating the plan for implementing the project on application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the field of smart transport.

The purpose of the plan is to organise the synchronised and effective implementation of the tasks assigned in Decision No.2692/QD-TTg dated December 11, 2025, of the prime minister approving the application of IoT in smart transportation. It also specifies the work content, deadlines, and responsibilities of relevant agencies and units in implementation of the initiative.

Photo: The MoC

The specific goals for the 2026-2028 are to complete the national institutional framework and technical standards for IoT applications in smart transportation. Accordingly, at least two cities will be selected to pilot the implementation of a smart operation centre integrating IoT transportation data; all the East cluster of the North-South Expressway will have a complete electronic toll collection system and all the electronic toll collection data will be integrated into a common smart transportation data sharing system.

Also, 90 per cent of national legal documents, standards, and technical regulations on IoT in transportation will be developed, promulgated, or submitted for promulgation.

In the 2029-2035 period, the country will see the expansion of IoT applications in smart transportation. Accordingly, at least five cities and 10 provinces will deploy and operate smart operation centres integrating IoT transportation data; 100 per cent of IoT transportation data will be standardised and ready for interconnection and sharing between the MoC, the Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities; and at least 50 per cent of major transportation routes (expressways, ring roads) will have IoT sensor infrastructure installed for the management, monitoring, and maintenance of road infrastructure.

The plan also outlines the tasks and solutions for implementation, including research, propose, and refine the legal framework (system of legal documents, system of technical standards) for applying IoT in the field of smart transportation; build IoT infrastructure in smart transportation; deploy IoT applications in smart transportation.

Funding for the plan will come from the state budget, public-private partnerships, official development assistance, and other legitimate sources. Funding from domestic and foreign businesses, organisations, and individuals is encouraged; integrated funding from other approved programmes and projects, as well as other legitimate sources, will be used to carry out the tasks.

Domestic technology enterprises are being encouraged to develop IoT equipment and platforms, with a view towards gradually mastering core technologies and cutting reliance on imported components.

There are incentives and support mechanisms for research and development for businesses, research institutes, and universities in the fields of IoT, AI, big data, and cybersecurity.

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