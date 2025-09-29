Corporate

China reclaims top spot in Vietnam tourism rebound

September 29, 2025 | 23:05
(0) user say
Vietnam’s tourism sector is regaining momentum, with a surge of Chinese visitors driving international arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the General Statistics Office, Chinese travellers accounted for around 25 per cent of all international arrivals in August, nearly double earlier figures and restoring China as Vietnam’s largest source market after years of subdued demand.

Fresh aviation links have been pivotal, with new direct routes from Hanoi to Ningbo, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Xi’an fuelling momentum for bilateral tourism flows. According to Agoda, searches from Chinese travellers for Vietnam in July–August jumped 90 per cent year-on-year, with Hanoi a standout, up 89 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Vietnamese demand for China has risen in parallel. Agoda reported searches from Vietnamese users for Chinese destinations grew 50 per cent in July–August, led by Xi’an with a 130 per cent surge, followed by Ningbo (77 per cent), Shanghai (68 per cent), and Chengdu (20 per cent).

“Vietnam is becoming increasingly attractive to Chinese visitors thanks to stronger air connectivity, which allows them to explore the country’s rich culture and diverse landscapes. At the same time, Vietnamese travellers now enjoy more convenient access to explore China,” said Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda’s country director for Vietnam.

He added that the rebound reflects both pent-up demand and the crucial role of aviation in driving international tourism. "When travel barriers are removed, discovering Vietnam’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty becomes easier than ever," added Lam.

Chinese tourists give Phuket a miss after boat tragedy, even as Thai authorities tighten safety measures Chinese tourists give Phuket a miss after boat tragedy, even as Thai authorities tighten safety measures
Tourism sector focuses on effectively controlling nCoV Tourism sector focuses on effectively controlling nCoV
Quang Ninh blocks entry of Chinese tourists over nCoV spread threat Quang Ninh blocks entry of Chinese tourists over nCoV spread threat
Tactics bulked up to meet tourism targets Tactics bulked up to meet tourism targets
Chinese tourists returning to Vietnam Chinese tourists returning to Vietnam

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Chinese tourists Vietnam’s tourism

Winning Chinese Tourists: Insights from SCCCI x FY Ads x Meituan Dianping Event

South Korean tourists lead Vietnam’s tourism revival

Promoting Vietnam's tourism in Hollywood

Sedona Suites bullish on 2024 prospects

Tactics bulked up to meet tourism targets

Experts predict positive outlook for Vietnam’s tourism post-COVID

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

