China reclaims top spot in Vietnam tourism rebound

According to the General Statistics Office, Chinese travellers accounted for around 25 per cent of all international arrivals in August, nearly double earlier figures and restoring China as Vietnam’s largest source market after years of subdued demand.

Fresh aviation links have been pivotal, with new direct routes from Hanoi to Ningbo, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Xi’an fuelling momentum for bilateral tourism flows. According to Agoda, searches from Chinese travellers for Vietnam in July–August jumped 90 per cent year-on-year, with Hanoi a standout, up 89 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Vietnamese demand for China has risen in parallel. Agoda reported searches from Vietnamese users for Chinese destinations grew 50 per cent in July–August, led by Xi’an with a 130 per cent surge, followed by Ningbo (77 per cent), Shanghai (68 per cent), and Chengdu (20 per cent).

“Vietnam is becoming increasingly attractive to Chinese visitors thanks to stronger air connectivity, which allows them to explore the country’s rich culture and diverse landscapes. At the same time, Vietnamese travellers now enjoy more convenient access to explore China,” said Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda’s country director for Vietnam.

He added that the rebound reflects both pent-up demand and the crucial role of aviation in driving international tourism. "When travel barriers are removed, discovering Vietnam’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty becomes easier than ever," added Lam.