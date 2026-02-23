Corporate

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

February 23, 2026 | 11:39
The series profiled US practitioner Jake Pinnick's journey studying traditional Chinese martial arts.
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2026 - The People's Daily has launched two seasons of the documentary My China Story, featuring 10 foreigners who have pursued their careers in China. Season one features tech entrepreneur Nikk Mitchell, US zoologist Kevin Messenger, US ceramist Matt Watterson and Argentinian motorcycle designer Rodrigo Álvarez. The newly released season two of the series puts the spotlight on Neil Schmid, a US expert on Buddhist studies and Dunhuang; US martial arts lover and Taoist Jake Pinnick; French spelunker Jean Bottazzi and Russian vlogger Anton Butov, all of whom have shared their distinctive life paths in China.

My China Story gives the world a window into foreign residents who have lived across different regions with a wide range of career choices. This documentary series has gained a significant number of overseas viewers on a variety of social media platforms, including Youtube, Tiktok and X. Among all the episodes, the viewers have shown the most interest in Pinnick, who was born in the 1990s in the US, and came to China following an obsession with Chinese martial arts and Taoism studies. This contrasting background has made viewers more eager to learn why and how he lived in China 's Wudang Mountains for over a decade.

2025 marked a remarkable year for Pinnick. In April, he received China's Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card — the "Five-Star Card" — and in May, he was named an Honorary Citizen of Shiyan City at an inaugural ceremony. These honors stand as powerful testaments to his decade-and-a-half journey of cultural immersion.

Pinnick's story began in 2010 when, inspired by kung fu movies, the then-20-year-old arrived at the foot of the Wudang Mountains with zero martial arts experience and no knowledge of the Chinese language. He carried only a dictionary and a handwritten note that read, "I want to go to the Wudang Mountains." Emerging from the morning mist, he found his purpose the moment he saw a master leading disciples in practice.

The path from novice to master has been paved with rigorous discipline. Pinnick mastered Tai Chi and various weapon techniques. Beyond the physical movements, he delved into the spiritual heart of China, studying the Tao Te Ching and learned to play Taoist music. During his toughest moments of exhaustion and homesickness, it was his "kung fu family" that gave him the strength to persevere.

Over the past 16 years, Pinnick has not only transformed personally but also witnessed China's rapid development. He vividly remembers that reaching Wudang once required a slow train to Yibin; today, the journey is defined by high-speed rail and an expanding airport now welcoming international travelers.

Today, Pinnick serves as a vital cultural bridge. Through social media and live performances, he shares the wisdom of Wudang with a global audience. "I originally came for martial arts," Pinnick reflects, "but I stayed for the culture and history." Guided by his master's philosophy that "Kung fu knows no borders," Pinnick continues to demonstrate that martial arts is not about conflict, but about inclusivity and connecting a diverse world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By People’s Daily

