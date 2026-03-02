Corporate

China advances green energy transition through intelligent manufacturing

March 02, 2026 | 09:42
Industry analysis highlighted the country's role in renewable energy equipment production using automated and AI-enhanced factory systems for global markets.

HARBIN, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a vanguard of China's power equipment industry, Harbin Electric Corporation (HE) is accelerating the development of new power systems centered on green and low-carbon vision. As China's first state-owned enterprise for exporting large-scale power units, HE has been proactively participating in the Belt and Road cooperation as a "Messenger of Light", contributing to global sustainable growth through technological innovation.


How China Drives Global Green Energy Transition through Intelligent Manufacturing

HE has offered its clean energy solutions to over 50 countries and regions around the world. In South America, the Minas San Francisco Hydropower Project in Ecuador serves as a cornerstone of the Pacific water system, significantly optimizing the local energy structure. In the Middle East, the Hassyan Clean Energy Project sets a benchmark for regional energy diversification and low-carbon transition through its advanced multi-fuel capabilities and rigorous international standards of environmental protection.

Furthermore, HE's H-class gas turbine units in Pakistan—the first of its kind in Asia—have set global records for efficiency, construction quality, and deployment speed in heavy-duty gas turbine technologies.

HE has made remarkable progress in expanding its shares in high-end global markets with leveraging its advantages in digital twin technologies, AI-driven smart operations, and strategic layouts in hydrogen energy and large-scale energy storage, which also helps drive the industry toward a zero-carbon future. From "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China", HE provides the world with high-efficiency equipment while contributing a robust "China Power" to the global fight against climate change through comprehensive, low-carbon energy solutions.

About Harbin Electric Corporation (HE):

As the cradle of China's power equipment industry, HE remains committed to innovation-driven growth. By delivering full-chain solutions spanning hydro, nuclear, and wind power, as well as integrated energy services, HE leads the global industry towards a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/DSec-6551bw

By PR Newswire

Harbin Electric Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

china green energy Intelligent Manufacturing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

