Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Academic-policy network planned to support VIFC development

February 28, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam is working to establish a nationally recognised academic-policy forum in finance, aimed at strengthening policy advisory capacity and supporting the development of its International Financial Centre.

The directive was delivered by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, chairman of the Executive Council of Vietnam's International Financial Centre (VIFC), on February 27.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the IFC Regulator Executive Training Course (IFCR03) at Vietnamese-German University (VGU) in Ho Chi Minh City, he explained the need to progressively build and connect a nationwide network linking universities, research institutes, and financial experts.

Under an initiative to develop high-quality workers for VIFC, two previous training courses (IFCR01-02) were organised by VGU, equipping participants with a comprehensive foundation on the role, functions, establishment models and governance of an IFC.

The courses also enhanced knowledge of financial markets, central banking, macroeconomic management and risk governance in the context of deep international integration.

Last June, IFCR01 introduced the foundational concepts underpinning international financial centres, including their establishment models, governance structures, and regulatory frameworks. IFCR02, held the following August, built on this base by examining financial markets, central banking, macroeconomic stability, and systemic risk supervision in the context of IFC operations.

The training series is designed to provide a structured grounding in institutional models, operational mechanisms, financial market architecture, and macroeconomic management for financial centres. Building on this platform, VGU plans to launch 12-week micro-credential programmes focused on advanced quantitative analytical skills in finance and economics, supporting the practical demands of developing Vietnam’s IFC.

Academic-policy network planned to support VIFC development
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (middle) attending the launch ceremony of the new training course. Photo: VGU

Several alumni from the two previous courses now hold key positions within the executive and supervisory bodies of the IFCs in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, ensuring the direct translation of international knowledge and experience into the IFC’s operational practice.

Building on the success of two previous courses, IFCR03, attended by 35 participants, marked a meaningful step in implementing tasks directed by the prime minister as part of the broader strategy to transform Vietnam’s growth model.

Addressing the ceremony, DPM Nguyen Hoa Binh underscored that Vietnam is standing at a major development juncture.

"After nearly four decades of economic reform, Vietnam has achieved significant growth, macroeconomic stability, and expanding international integration," he stated. "The country's position has steadily risen, with strategic partnerships now including all major economies embedded in global value chains."

"However, the road ahead will become increasingly challenging. As Vietnam enters the upper-middle-income group, the growth model based on processing, assembly, low-cost labour, and resource extraction will reach its limits," he added. "To sustain high growth, Vietnam must shift towards a model driven by productivity, innovation, institutional quality, and efficient resource allocation."

In this context, the establishment and operation of VIFC represents a strategic element in Vietnam's broader efforts to transform its growth model.

Yet deeper financial integration also brings inherent risks. Global experience shows that countries have encountered serious difficulties – or paid a heavy price – when opening their financial sectors without sufficient preparation in regulatory frameworks, supervisory capacity, and macroprudential risk management.

DPM Binh noted that the development of VIFC must rest on five core pillars, including global connectivity capacity; a stable, transparent and advanced legal infrastructure; high-quality workers; international-standard governance and management capability; and a supportive ecosystem for development.

The training content is designed to deepen knowledge of financial markets, banking, macroeconomic management and risk governance, while also providing expertise in financial products, market structures, technological infrastructure and international regulatory frameworks.

These are practical, timely and critically important areas that contribute to ensuring the successful development of the IFC model in Vietnam.

DPM Binh expressed his hope that the VGU would become an important policy advisory channel for the government, gradually building and connecting a nationwide network linking higher education institutions, research institutes and financial experts, thereby forming a nationally reputable academic-policy forum in the financial and capital markets.

VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City officially launches VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City officially launches

The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City has been launched, marking a step towards deeper global financial integration. The initiative aims to strengthen capital market development and support economic growth.
IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

The International Financial Corporation has proposed a loan package of up to $150 million to Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank to support the growth of the bank’s small and medium enterprise portfolio.
Private capital funds as cornerstone of IFC plans Private capital funds as cornerstone of IFC plans

As Vietnam accelerates its ambition to establish an international financial centre (IFC) in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, the national discourse has understandably focused on the “hardware” of development: regulatory sandboxes, infrastructure connectivity, and tax incentives. These are the necessary foundations of any financial hub.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Academicpolicy forum Financial experts network international financial centre HighQuality Human Resources VGU IFC model

Related Contents

Danang positioned as crucial economic hub for Central Vietnam

Danang positioned as crucial economic hub for Central Vietnam

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

IFC considers $50m trade finance guarantee facility for Nam A Bank

IFC considers $50m trade finance guarantee facility for Nam A Bank

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development

Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development

VIFC launches aviation finance hub to tap regional market growth

VIFC launches aviation finance hub to tap regional market growth

Capacity and regulations among British areas of expertise in IFCs

Capacity and regulations among British areas of expertise in IFCs

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development

Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development

First members of Danang International Finance Centre revealed

First members of Danang International Finance Centre revealed

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

Greece seeks to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam

Greece seeks to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020