iQIYI expands Chinese drama offerings in Korea across four platforms

December 26, 2025 | 11:32
(0) user say
Over twenty new series across various genres will be available to Korean viewers through multiple streaming services.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI has announced a coordinated, slate-based release of genre-diverse C-Drama content for the Korean market, spanning suspense, urban and historical dramas — expanding beyond a distribution pattern previously led by costume romance. The slate will be made available across four major Korean platforms, including DramaCube and Cinef, with more than 20 premium titles scheduled for phased release. Twelve titles already have confirmed programming slots and are set to reach Korean audiences in the near term.

In suspense, iQIYI Suspense Theater will introduce four titles — "TELL NO ONE", "Justifiable defense", "Breaking the Shadows", and "Let Wind Goes By" — featuring distinctive storytelling that builds intricate puzzles of human nature and fate, offering Korean viewers multiple facets of premium C-Drama suspense.

In the urban genre, "The Storm of Roses" and "City of the City" spotlight office politics, workplace power plays, and career progression amid rapid urban growth, while "Born to Run" and "For The Young Ones" explore life choices and the spirit of the rule of law.

In modern-era historical drama, "In the Name of the Brother", "Lost Identity", and "A Lonely Hero's Journey" draw on weighty historical backdrops to portray national sentiment and individual destiny within specific eras.

From a single-genre distribution pattern to a more complete "suspense + urban + historical drama" lineup, iQIYI aims to showcase the genre richness of C-Drama to Korean audiences and help build a broader pathway for premium Chinese-language storytelling to reach wider audiences.

By PR Newswire

iQIYI International

