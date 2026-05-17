Carlsberg Vietnam awarded both domestic and international honours

At the 7th Congress and the 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Vietnam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association in Hanoi on April 25, Carlsberg Vietnam was awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Minister of Industry and Trade, recognising its outstanding production and business performance, as well as its meaningful contributions during the 2021–2025 term.

As one of the companies honoured at the congress, Carlsberg Vietnam was acknowledged for its continuous efforts to enhance product quality, improve production standards, and reduce environmental impact, while contributing positively to the local community and to the broader development of Vietnam’s beverage industry and economy.

Carlsberg was among the notable companies in the beverage industry to be honoured, recognised for its contributions to the overall development of Vietnam’s industry and trade sector.

Behind this recognition is a long-term approach to investment and operations. At the Phu Bai Brewery in Hue city, the expansion project completed in 2025 was designed to increase capacity and prepare for the future. The new brewing line reduces water usage by 20 per cent and energy consumption by 15 per cent – a reflection of how efficiency and sustainability are being built into everyday operations.

Alongside this, initiatives in the circular economy continue to be implemented, with a clear ambition for all packaging to be reusable or recyclable by the end of 2026, in alignment with Vietnam’s green growth agenda.

Carlsberg Vietnam’s representative at the 7th Congress (2026–2030 term) of the Vietnam Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Association.

Beyond operations, this approach extends into the community through long-term, consistent initiatives. A notable example is the “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” programme, which has been implemented continuously over seven years, delivering more than 3.3 million cubic metres of clean water to nearly 9,500 households, benefiting around 40,000 people across Central Vietnam.

In the same spirit, programmes such as “Tet is Full, Tet is Love” have been maintained for over a decade, complemented by timely support during periods of hardship. Together, these efforts illustrate a sustained commitment to standing alongside communities, not only in moments of celebration, but also in times of challenge.

While local recognition reflects how a company operates, international awards serve as a direct benchmark of product quality. At Monde Selection 2026, Carlsberg Vietnam’s two local beer brands, Huda and Halida, were once again awarded the Gold Quality Award, extending a multi-year track record of recognition from this prestigious international institution. The award winners were announced in April, while the Monde Selection 2026 ceremony will take place in Paris on June 9.

The Gold Quality Award at Monde Selection 2026 awarded to Huda and Halida

This achievement reflects a long and sustained journey of brands that have grown alongside the Vietnamese market and its people, the company said. Huda has become a symbol of Central Vietnam, built over more than 35 years of connection and shared moments with local communities.

In the North, Halida has steadily earned its place as a trusted and familiar name, shaped by consistent quality and an ability to evolve with changing consumer expectations.

Through shared moments and everyday connections, Huda and Halida have become enduring favourites for generations of Vietnamese consumers.

Founded in 1961 in Brussels, Monde Selection is one of the world’s oldest and most respected quality evaluation organisations. Products are independently assessed by international experts based on rigorous criteria, including sensory evaluation, stability, safety, and production standards.

In this context, the Gold Award reflects compliance with international standards and the ability to maintain consistent quality over time – a key factor in building and sustaining consumer trust.

More broadly, this recognition highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to elevate quality to global standards while preserving the distinct identity that defines its local brands.

A series of prestigious awards reflect Carlsberg Vietnam’s journey of sustainable growth

Carlsberg Vietnam was also featured in several rankings and awards in 2025, including the Top 100 Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam announced by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Community Impact award at the EuroCham Business Awards.

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