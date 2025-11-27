Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh

At the opening of the event, VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh said that at COP30's main discussion session, Vietnam reaffirmed its determination to translate climate commitments into transparent and equitable action, while promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation in responding to climate change.

Vietnam has proactively undertaken extensive strategic reforms to adapt to new realities and pursue sustainable development. The Party and the government are striving to advance a more sustainable growth model, focusing on creating an enabling environment for enterprise development and innovation; increasing investment in research and high technology to enhance competitiveness and economic efficiency; and prioritising the implementation of development strategies built around the “four pillar resolutions”.

As a result, Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic player in the global economy, with digital transformation and green transformation serving as crucial catalysts for national growth.

“Accompanying the government on this journey, the strong support of the business community in Vietnam is indispensable,” he said. “Enterprises have undergone significant transformation, with practical and effective actions in investment and business activities across all sectors and subsectors of the economy, driven by the twin trends of digital transformation and green transformation.”

He added that digital and green transformation are no longer merely global imperatives but also opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to restructure their development strategies, mitigate risks, improve energy efficiency, and expand their access to international markets.

Statistics show that since the beginning of the year, the total value of green bonds issued in the domestic market has risen by more than 60 per cent on-year, demonstrating investor confidence in the government's and Vietnamese enterprises' green development commitments.

At the same time, numerous new incentive policies have been introduced to promote the development of the green finance market, carbon markets, and sustainable financial instruments. The goal is that by 2030, Vietnam will establish an effective domestic carbon market connected to regional and global markets.

This will form an important foundation for Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in global green supply chains while tapping international financial resources for domestic development.

“We believe that all domestic and foreign enterprises operating in Vietnam are making efforts to advance digital and green transformation in their respective sectors and industries, contributing to the creation of a safe, inclusive, and widespread digital environment; the development of the digital economy; and the enhancement of national competitiveness by 2030,” he said.

“We hope that the professional insights of regulators, international organisations, economists, and business representatives from Vietnam and around the world at today's conference will provide richer, more multidimensional perspectives on the responsibilities and actions needed to strengthen the resilience of enterprises and the economy against potential crises, whether related to health, energy, or climate, thereby contributing to the building of a green economy and the realisation of Vietnam's net zero target by 2050.”

The conference also marks the launch of VIR's Sustainable Development Special Edition, an annual publication that shares valuable information and practical experiences on sustainable investment, production, and business. It aims to inspire and accelerate stronger actions in key areas such as digital transformation, green transformation, green investment, energy transition, sustainable agriculture, green finance, and advanced medical technologies for green growth and sustainable development.

