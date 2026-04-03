Firms pivot to restructuring amid economic uncertainty

In the retail sector, Digiworld Corporation has set its 2026 business targets at revenue of $1.26 billion and after-tax profit of $26.4 million, representing increases of 18 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, compared with 2025, while continuing to reinforce its position as a ‘billion-dollar company’.

To achieve these goals amid ongoing volatility, the company plans to expand its product portfolio, develop a multi-industry distribution network, optimise logistics, and accelerate digital infrastructure solutions, technology devices, and data centre development.

Notably, Digiworld is expected to submit to its AGM on April 22 a restructuring plan under a holdings model, transitioning to a role focused on capital management, investment, and oversight of member units.

Restructuring, diversification, and development of balanced business pillars are a key choice for many companies

According to the company, the new model will enhance governance efficiency, improve risk control, and utilise specialisation within its ecosystem, optimising resources and laying the foundation for a medium- to long-term strategy.

FPT Digital Retail JSC (FPT Retail), has set a target of $2.38 billion in revenue and $62 million in pre-tax profit this year, up 16 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, on-year.

FPT Retail’s strategy continues to rest on two main pillars. For the FPT Long Chau pharmacy chain, the company is expanding its healthcare ecosystem, increasing the coverage of pharmacy outlets and vaccination centres, while investing in technology and strengthening its position in specialised drugs, rare medicines, next-generation pharmaceuticals, and prescription drugs.

For FPT Shop, the company is diversifying its product range, pushing into consumer electronics and home appliances, leveraging the trend of AI-integrated devices, and developing digital services and online sales channels.

FPT Retail noted that the 2026 business environment still carries significant uncertainties stemming from geopolitics, trade policies, and supply chain costs.

Domestically, purchasing power is showing signs of recovery but remains uneven. In the ICT sector, demand is expected to remain stable, while AI-integrated products may trigger a new upgrade cycle, despite potential short- to medium-term supply shortages and price increases.

In manufacturing, many companies are opting for a balanced strategy between domestic and export markets.

Southern Fertilizer JSC, for instance, targets 2026 revenue of $92 million and pre-tax profit of $1.68 million, up 11 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The company identifies the domestic market as its core focus, while maintaining exports to Cambodia and the Philippines.

According to Southern Fertilize, the business environment is under pressure amid policy fluctuations in China and prolonged geopolitical conflicts, which have driven up oil and energy prices, thereby increasing input costs and affecting product output.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Central Pharmaceutical JSC No. 3 is focusing on strengthening its financial capacity, with plans to double its charter capital to over $1.38 million.

This will be done through a 2:1 bonus share issuance from equity and a 2:1 rights offering to existing shareholders at a price of $0.40 per share.

The total expected proceeds of approximately $340,000 will be used to supplement production capital, purchase raw materials, and invest in machinery for research and development.

In 2026, the company aims to achieve revenue of $10.08 million and after-tax profit of $264,000, up 17 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively, reflecting expectations for the effectiveness of its expansion strategy.

The overall picture from this AGM season shows that companies are not only pursuing growth but also emphasising restructuring, revenue diversification, technology investment, and the building of balanced business pillars to adapt to a volatile environment.

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