ATAD Steel Structure Corporation honoured at Manufacturing Asia Awards

November 21, 2025 | 17:00
(0) user say
ATAD Steel Structure Corporation was named the winner of the Vietnam Excellence Award – Steel at the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2025 on November 18 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

The award highlighted ATAD's ability to maintain international standards, operate a comprehensive quality management system, and implement ESG-aligned sustainable practices across its design-manufacturing-construction value chain.

For over more than two decades of development, ATAD has expanded its footprint to encompass 13 offices and delivered projects in over 60 countries, including airports, industrial facilities, and large-scale infrastructure.

This track record demonstrates the global competitiveness of a Vietnamese enterprise in a sector requiring high levels of technical precision, safety compliance, and international certification.

ATAD Steel Structure Corporation honoured at Manufacturing Asia Awards
Nguyen Le Anh Tuan, CEO of ATAD Steel Structure Corporation, represented the company on stage to receive the award

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nguyen Le Anh Tuan, CEO of ATAD, noted, "This award is an acknowledgment of ATAD's credibility and capabilities in the international market. It marks more than 20 years of continuous innovation, people development, and commitment to sustainable growth.

We will continue investing in technology, advancing green and modern manufacturing, and delivering world-class projects, affirming the emerging role of Vietnamese enterprises in the steel structure industry across Asia and globally.”

ATAD Steel Structure Corporation honoured at Manufacturing Asia Awards

ATAD currently operates steel structure manufacturing facilities with a combined annual capacity of 216,000 tonnes, offering end-to-end design and build services from engineering and fabrication to logistics, erection, and maintenance.

ATAD is also the only company in the steel structure industry to be honoured with both the Vietnam National Brand (Vietnam Value) and the Vietnam National Quality Awards.

The company serves major global clients such as Samsung, Heineken, Hyundai, Toyota, P&G, Sanofi, ACV, VinFast, and Hoa Phat.

In line with its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, ATAD adopts a zero accident safety policy, applies LEED standards in production to reduce carbon emissions, and maintains long-term corporate social responsibility programmes in education, healthcare, and community support.

The company also operates Vietnam's first LEED Gold-certified steel structure factory, backed by international certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, IAS AC472, CE Marking, AISC, ASME, CWB, and UKCA, meeting the stringent requirements of demanding markets such as the US, EU, the UK, Australia, and Japan.

ATAD's technical capability has been demonstrated in major infrastructure developments, most notably Long Thanh International Airport, where the company fabricated and installed more than 45,000 tonnes of steel structures and executed a 5,300-tonne roof lifting operation.

ATAD has also contributed to key international projects including Metro Line 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, MRT-7 in the Philippines, the Jackson Generation Power Plant (US), Kampala Flyover (Uganda), Matarbari Power Plant (Bangladesh), H2 Green Steel (Sweden), and various airport developments across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The Manufacturing Asia Awards is a recognised regional programme honouring companies that demonstrate leadership in innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable industrial development.

ATAD's achievements reflect the growing presence and capability of Vietnamese manufacturers in the global steel structure industry.

Kanematsu Corporation officially becomes strategic shareholder of ATAD Kanematsu Corporation officially becomes strategic shareholder of ATAD

ATAD Steel Structure Corporation, a leading steel structure company in Vietnam, has announced that from April 2021, Japan's Kanematsu Corporation has completed transaction procedures and officially became the company's strategic shareholder.
Successful lifting of Long Thanh International Airport central terminal steel roof structure Successful lifting of Long Thanh International Airport central terminal steel roof structure

As a member of the Vietur joint venture, ATAD Steel Structure Corporation and Swiss subcontractor VSL have lifted the central steel roof structure for Long Thanh International Airport.
Steel industry navigating global challenges Steel industry navigating global challenges

Vietnam's steel industry is seeking opportunities to strengthen its manufacturing and exports while facing intense competition from low-cost imported steel and global trade protection measures.

By Huyen Thuy

