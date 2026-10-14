Beijing Tong Ren Tang expands health education across Hong Kong schools

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 October 2026 - Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited ("Beijing Tong Ren Tang") (3613.HK) held its "Tong Ren Care" community health seminar last Saturday (10 October 2026) under the theme "Nurturing Heart and Liver Health with Greater Care". Through TCM health talks, free consultations and community engagement, the event raised public awareness about the importance of physical and mental well-being. As a core component of the "Tong Ren Care" campaign, the graduation ceremony for the 2nd "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" (the "Programme") was also held on the same day. The ceremony marked a major milestone in the student ambassadors' month-long journey, during which they immersed themselves in TCM culture, explored innovative technology, and participated in community outreach. The event concluded with their final project presentations themed "Your Ideal Smart Chinese Medicine Centre" officially inducting them as a new cohort of student ambassadors for Chinese medicine and health.

Students from the 2nd "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" recently attended their graduation ceremony, where they were awarded certificates of appreciation. Officially stepping into their roles as "Hong Kong Student Ambassadors for Chinese Medicine and Health Care, they pledged to continue actively promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and wellness culture in the future.



Launched in April this year, the 2nd edition of the Programme featured three core pillars: the "Campus Chinese Herbal Cabinet Baizigui Programme", "Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course" and "Elderly Care Visit Activity". These initiatives enabled students to transition from theoretical learning to real-life application, helping them understand how TCM wisdom synergizes with modern healthy living, technological innovation, and community care. Furthermore, the program provided participating schools with extendable educational resources to sustain TCM culture education. The cohort brought together over 60 teachers and students from five participating schools including St. Francis of Assisi's Caritas School, CCC Wanchai Church Kei To Primary School, SKH Tsing Yi Chu Yan Primary School, HKSKH Bishop Hall Secondary School and St. Joseph's Anglo-Chinese School. From April to July, participants engaged in a rich array of activities, including classroom learning, off-campus visits, planting practice, group research and project presentations. Through these experiences, they discovered firsthand how TCM integrated into modern life, effectively bridging the gap between knowledge, application and community service.



Nurturing a New Generation for Cultural Heritage and Technological Innovation

Yan Han, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said: "Deeply rooted in Hong Kong for nearly three decades, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has always been dedicated to serving the community. To date, we have dedicated over 10,000 hours to public welfare initiatives, including health seminars and free TCM consultations, benefiting more than five million people. This year, under the theme 'Nurturing Heart and Liver Health with Greater Care', we are further deepening our community outreach. Since last year, we have strategically shifted our focus towards campus-based heritage and public welfare. Over the past two years, we have invested more than 100 hours in conducting TCM knowledge and cultural preservation activities, reaching over 5,000 teachers and students and successfully nurturing 100 student ambassadors for Chinese medicine and health. Notably, this year marks the debut of the 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Culture Campus Exhibition Hall' and the 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Campus Chinese Herbal Cabinet Baizigui' in Hong Kong schools. These initiatives are designed to create an immersive and sustainable campus learning environment for TCM education."

Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said: "The preservation of TCM culture requires not only safeguarding the benevolence and traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations, but also embracing new technologies and innovative mindsets that resonate with the younger generation. Today, our new cohort of student ambassadors is stepping into precisely this vital role. You are not merely passive recipients of knowledge, but thinkers, creators, and service leaders who tell the story of TCM in ways that speak to your peers. I hope all graduating student ambassadors will take what you have learned and experienced during this journey deeply to heart. As you return to your campuses and communities, continue to share the core TCM philosophy of preventive healthcare, alongside this year's health theme, 'Nurturing Heart and Liver Health with Greater Care,' with your families, teachers, friends, and elderly neighbours. Keep shining as young champions of Chinese medicine culture.



From Classroom to Community:

A Learning Journey Integrating Tradition and the Future

The student journey began with school-based Chinese medicine and health courses, where they learned about Chinese herbal medicine, TCM wellness concepts, and practical applications. These foundational studies were then integrated with 5G, AIoT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)elements, allowing students to discover firsthand how cutting-edge technology can be applied to herbal cultivation monitoring and data collection. This hands-on, balanced learning approach not only enriched their appreciation of Traditional Chinese Medicine culture, but also vastly expanded their perspectives on smart healthcare and interdisciplinary learning.



Beijing Tong Ren Tang also arranged for students to step beyond the classroom to visit its Hong Kong Production and R&D Base, Cultural Museum, and Chinese Herbal Garden, as well as theChina Mobile 5G Joint Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab. By closely observing the production processes of proprietary Chinese medicines, quality management protocols, and brand history, students gained rich insights into the industry. They also had the opportunity to experience the traditional pill-rolling technique, learn about fresh herb cultivation, and explore smart technology applications. Through these immersive real-life settings,students experienced firsthand how TCM culture harmoniously balances inheritance and innovation, gaining a profound understanding of how traditional wisdom thrives in modern society.



Chinese Herbal Cabinets Baizigui on Campus:

Cultivating an Immersive TCM Learning Environment

Beyond site visits and experiential learning, Beijing Tong Ren Tang introduced the"Campus Chinese Herbal Cabinet Baizigui Programme" this year to weave elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) culture even deeper into school campuses. This initiative not only extends the learning outcomes of the Student Ambassador Programme but also allows the wider student body toengage with TCM knowledge in their daily school life. By transforming a focused educational initiative into a broader campus culture, the programme effectively expands the learning atmosphere, achieving the goals of knowledge sharing and the sustainable inheritance of TCM culture.



Working in teams, student ambassadors conceptualized and delivered final project presentations themed "Your Ideal Smart Chinese Medicine Centre." Drawing upon their insights into Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) heritage, community outreach, innovative smart technology, AI-driven cultivation, and wellness promotion, they integrated their learning to propose highly creative and scalable concepts. Through hands-on report design, content planning, and project presentations, students not only sharpened their expression, collaboration, and problem-solving skills, but also explored educational outreach and community applications. This enabled them to envision how TCM culture can be dynamically passed down in ways that resonate deeply with both the younger generation and the wider public.



A student representative from CCC Wanchai Church Kei To Primary School shared: "Our greatest takeaway from this year's Programme was not just acquiring Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) knowledge, but discovering how health promotion can truly come alive in daily life and our communities. In our project, 'Your Ideal Smart Chinese Medicine Centre,' we seamlessly integrated TCM, campus-based herbal cultivation, STEM, and AI applications. By incorporating interactive experiences, health consultations, and community education, we hope to make TCM more engaging, accessible, and fun for the public. This journey made us realize that TCM is far more than textbook knowledge—it is vibrantly connected to technology, community life, and the future."



A student representative from St. Joseph's Anglo-Chinese School added: "From classroom learning to touring the Beijing Tong Ren Tang production base and the 5G laboratory, and finally crafting our project proposal, the entire journey has been transformative. It made us realize that TCM is not a distant or rigid traditional heritage, but dynamic, practical knowledge that can be powerfully combined with health education, innovative technology, and community service."

Students who completed the entire Programme and were awarded certificates of appreciation at the graduation ceremony officially became the second cohort of "Hong Kong Student Ambassadors for Chinese Medicine and Health Care." Following the ceremony, a Chinese medicine health seminar themed "Nurturing Heart and Liver Health with Greater Care" was held, sharing practical Chinese medicine wellness and first-aid knowledge with more than 200 teachers and students, senior citizens and members of the public. After the seminar, registered Chinese medicine practitioners provided free consultations and fatty liver screening services, encouraging participants to pay closer attention to their own health. During the event, the student ambassadors also took the initiative to assist the elderly waiting for the herbal sachet workshop and pill-rolling workshop, making wellness sachets together, experiencing intangible cultural heritage pharmaceutical craftsmanship, and sharing the Chinese medicine wellness knowledge they had learned in class. Through this intergenerational interaction, participants exchanged health tips while passing on the wisdom of Chinese medicine. The event enabled attendees to bring healthy living concepts home and continue the community health spirit of "Tong Ren Care."



https://cm.tongrentang.com

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