HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Multi-asset trading services brand AXPM (https://axpmprime.com) is expanding its presence across Asia, strengthening its position in Southeast and Northeast Asian markets. This strategic expansion marks another step in AXPM's international growth, bringing its institutional-grade liquidity, professional trading technology and global operating capabilities to a broader regional audience.



Global Regulatory Framework Supports International Growth AXPM's international operations are built around established legal entities, transparent governance and responsible business practices.



According to company information, AXEL PRIVATE MARKET PTY LTD in Australia holds Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) No. 529733 under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). In South Africa, AXEL PRIVATE MARKET (PTY) LTD is listed under Financial Services Provider (FSP) No. 54866 with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Axel Private Market Limited was also registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2019 under registration number 25652 BC 2019.



Each entity operates within its applicable authorisations and legal requirements. AXPM also prioritises client verification, transaction reconciliation, withdrawal oversight and risk management, integrating responsible financial governance into its professional trading services.



Institutional Liquidity and Trading Technology Liquidity remains central to AXPM's trading infrastructure. Its model combines institutional market-making capabilities, proprietary liquidity resources and connections to more than 10 external liquidity providers, according to company information. STP-oriented order processing and A-Book-oriented external hedging support pricing, execution and market risk management.



AXPM's technology roadmap includes targets of 18 milliseconds for median end-to-end execution, a 99.2% first-attempt fill rate and 99.99% infrastructure availability. Its global infrastructure strategy focuses on London, Singapore and Japan, with an emphasis on low-latency connectivity and trading system optimisation.



Management preliminarily estimates approximately 80,000 active trading accounts worldwide. AXPM has also outlined institutional business targets of $50 billion in monthly trading volume and 1.2 million executed orders per month. These figures represent preliminary estimates or forward-looking targets rather than independently verified operating results.



The Asian expansion will create further opportunities to connect AXPM's global trading resources with regional market demand. The brand will continue investing in trading technology, governance and international partnerships while developing its regional presence in accordance with applicable laws and market-entry requirements.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



https://axpmprime.com