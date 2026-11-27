BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2026- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has partnered with True Corporation, Thailand's leading telecom-tech company, to deploy a TDD dual-band AAU solution for 5G-Advanced and future evolution. Designed for high integration, wide coverage, large capacity, and lower power consumption, the solution is intended to enhance network quality and efficiency and provide wireless support for individual users, industry digitalization, and computing power networks.

As Thailand's digital economy accelerates, with explosive traffic growth, wider adoption of AI-capable devices, and deeper industry applications, wireless networks now face rising demands for bandwidth, latency, coverage, and energy performance.TRUE continues to advance its premium network construction, while ZTE remains focused on innovation in wireless access and Massive MIMO. In this collaboration, TRUE specified the performance targets based on its network requirements, and ZTE customized the A9651D M2326 accordingly. Following joint single-site and first-cluster POC test validation, the equipment has been deployed at scale in TRUE's network. This deployment reflects the technical collaboration between TRUE and ZTE to improve network performance and energy efficiency.According to the results of joint field tests conducted in TRUE's network, large-scale antenna arrays and intelligent beamforming enable the A9651D M2326 to achieve a 116% improvement in 2.6 GHz traffic compared with data measured before the first-cluster POC site test, attain 1.7Gbps throughput via SA NR CA (700+2300+2600), and successfully enable LTE 7CC CA. By consolidating two TDD bands into a single AAU, the solution can reduce TDD RF units by 57% and overall weight by 30% compared with deploying separate single-band units, enabling rapid deployment across urban, suburban, and all other scenarios.On energy efficiency, ZTE's innovative Super-N2.0 solution enhances PA efficiency. According to the field test results, after upgrading to the new equipment, site energy consumption was reduced by 11% compared with deploying separate single-band units. It enables low-carbon operation while ensuring performance, helping operators pursue global decarbonization objectives such as net-zero targets and science‑based emissions reductions, and reducing long-term operating costs. The solution supports one-step TDD deployment and is positioned for future spectrum evolution and 5G-Advanced new features and solutions, delivering long-term benefits from a single deployment.This collaboration supports TRUE's network requirements through equipment customization, joint testing, and commercial deployment.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



www.zte.com.cn/global

