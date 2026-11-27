HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 - Spanish quality pork is expanding its presence in Hong Kong through a series of trade, educational, and dining initiatives aimed at local chefs, culinary students, and food lovers. Supported by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and INTERPORC (the Spanish Interprofessional Agri-food Organisation for White Pork), the campaign highlights the quality, strict food safety standards, and everyday culinary versatility of Spanish white pork.

Clean, Natural Flavor: Carefully managed breeds and strict cold-chain processing ensure tender, well-marbled meat that is naturally sweet and free from gamey odors, requiring minimal heavy seasoning.

Nutritional Value: Rich in high-biological-value protein, essential amino acids, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, lean cuts like pork loin contain as little as 2.65 grams of fat per 100 grams, fitting naturally into a balanced diet.

Flexible Formats: Available in different sizes and packages, and supplied bone-in, boneless, whole, or sliced, Spanish pork adapts seamlessly to diverse cooking methods—from Chinese char siu, hotpot, and slow braising to Western grilling and roasting. Traditional cured specialties, such as 9-to-15-month aged Serrano ham and Spanish chorizo, further expand menu possibilities.

La Paloma: Led by Chef and Spanish Cuisine Ambassador Alex Fargas, the menu celebrates classic and contemporary Spanish flavors, featuring Serrano Ham Platter with Tomato Bread, Serrano Ham & Manchego "Mollete" with Black Truffle, Pan-Fried Spanish Pork "Pluma" with Whiskey Sauce, Spanish Pork "Secreto" Skewers with Mojo Picón Sauce, and Spanish Pork & Wild Mushroom Juicy Rice.

Aire: Highlighting the versatility of prized Spanish cuts and cured meats, Aire's special lineup includes Wild Mushroom Toast with 15-Month Cured Spanish Serrano Ham, Spanish Pork Secreto with Chimichurri & Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Spanish Pork Ribs with Roasted Eggplant, and Spanish Pork Abanico Paella with Green Asparagus.

Ming's Kitchen: Blending European ingredients with authentic Cantonese craftsmanship, the restaurant will serve Crispy Spanish Pork Jowl with Sichuan Peppercorn Glaze, Sweet and Sour Spanish Pork with Fresh Strawberries, and Pan-Fried Spanish Pork Patty with Salted Threadfin.

The Hua Restaurant: Showcasing bold Cantonese flavors and wok-fried versatility, the special menu features Sweet & Sour Spanish Pork with Yuzu and Black Vinegar, Pan-Seared Spanish Pork Cubes with Honey Pepper Sauce, and Stir-Fried Spanish Pork Deluxe with XO Sauce.

As Hong Kong consumers and foodservice professionals place greater emphasis on reliable sourcing, clear origin information, and consistent product quality, Spain has solidified its position as a trusted global supplier. According to INTERPORC data, Spain is the biggest pig producer in the European Union and the world's third-largest producer overall, with an annual output of approximately 5.28 million tonnes. In international trade, Spain ranks as the second-largest pork exporter globally, shipping roughly 2.74 million tonnes worldwide in 2025—including approximately 508,535 tonnes to mainland China. In Hong Kong, Spanish pork has demonstrated strong resilience in a stabilizing import market; during the first eight months of 2026, Spanish pork export volumes to the city rose nearly 31% compared to the same period in 2025.Spanish white pork is produced under the European Production Model, which enforces strict standards across animal health, feed management, food hygiene, and environmental care. Every stage of the supply chain—from farms and transport operators to slaughterhouses and processing plants—is integrated into a comprehensive farm-to-table traceability system. In addition, the sector implements the INTERPORC Animal Welfare Spain (IAWS) technical regulation, backed by the "B+ Commitment to Animal Welfare" certification seal established by an independent expert committee and certified by ENAC (the Spanish National Accreditation Body), ensuring high standards of biosecurity and animal care throughout the lifecycle.The industry is also committed to sustainable, resource-efficient farming. Over recent decades, the Spanish white pig sector has reduced water usage per kilogram of pork produced by approximately 30%, cut greenhouse gas emissions per head by 43.6%, and lowered ammonia emissions per head by 49% (1990–2022). Many farms and facilities also utilize solar energy, biogas, and circular manure-recovery systems to minimize their environmental footprint.For kitchens and retailers, Spanish white pork offers practical advantages:To bring the campaign's theme, "", directly to local diners, ICEX and INTERPORC are partnering with four Hong Kong restaurants for a special two-week promotion from 7 to 21 December 2026. Participating venues will showcase limited-time dishes highlighting how Spanish white pork complements both traditional Spanish recipes and Cantonese culinary techniques:Beyond consumer dining, the campaign focuses on industry education to build long-term culinary appreciation. On 20 November 2026, ICEX and INTERPORC hosted a dedicated Spanish Pork Culinary Training & Tasting Workshop for culinary students at The Food and Wine Academy, a joint initiative of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, PolyU and Hotel ICON.Led by Chef Alex Fargas of, the session introduced students to Spain's pork production standards, export trends, cut specifications, and ham grading systems. Through live cooking demonstrations and guided tastings, future chefs explored practical applications across Western and Chinese cuisines—from pan-seared pork chops, high-heat grilled, andwith sherry reduction to Cantonese-style roasted(Chinese-style BBQ Pork) and Crispy Pork Belly.From strict European production standards and farm-to-table traceability to flexible cuts suited for both Chinese and Western cooking, Spanish white pork continues to meet the evolving needs of Hong Kong's foodservice and retail sectors. Building on these initiatives, ICEX and INTERPORC look forward to strengthening collaboration with local trade partners, restaurants, and culinary educators across the city.

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Official Website: https://www.icex.es/

