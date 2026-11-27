HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – The leading global provider of server mechanical engineering solutions – Karrie International Holdings Limited ("Karrie International", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1050.HK) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Period").

During the Period, the turnover of the Group amounted to approximately HK$2,253.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 40% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross profit increased by approximately 60% to approximately HK$374.3 million, with gross profit margin improved 2.1 percentage points to approximately 16.6%. Operating profit also increased by approximately 52% to approximately HK$259.5 million. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to HK$205.1 million, increased by approximately 102% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the improvement in gross profit of the server enclosures (general & AI) business.



The Board declared an interim dividend of HK2.5 cents per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 25.4%.



Brian Ho, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Karrie International, commented, "The Group maintained strong development momentum in both general servers and AI infrastructure-related businesses. The Group has established long-term and solid cooperative relationships with major international server brands, and its general server enclosure business has continued to grow steadily. As the relevant brand customers also actively expand their AI server businesses, more cooperation opportunities have arisen. At the same time, the Group continued to deepen cooperation with leading AI computing platform suppliers and large cloud service customers, promoting mass production and delivery of related products. Leveraging mature engineering design, mould development, precision manufacturing of enclosures and structural components, and automated production capabilities, the Group further consolidated its position as an important supplier of mechanical structural solutions for AI infrastructure."



Business Review



Server Enclosures (General & AI) under the Metal and Plastic Business – 59.2% of Total Revenue



This is one of the Group's core businesses. During the Period, the turnover of such business increased by approximately 55% to HK$1,335.3 million as compared to the corresponding period last year. The Group has been an important supplier to major brand server customers worldwide for many years. The general server enclosure business maintained steady growth, while AI-related products further drove the revenue performance of the segment. The segment's gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 25.2%, representing an increase of approximately 2.3 percentage points as compared to the corresponding period last year. The improvement in gross profit was mainly attributable to the structural enhancement brought by AI-related products.



In respect of AI-related business, ASIC-related server enclosures have achieved sustained mass production and shipment business of scale, with existing-generation products maintaining stable delivery; related rack products have also commenced shipment, and deliveries have gradually increased as manufacturing and assembly capacity improved. The Group is simultaneously advancing engineering development, mould making and mass production introduction preparation for next-generation server enclosures to align with customers' product upgrades and subsequent demand. On the other hand, the progress of the Group's business in the supply chain of another leading AI computing platform is on schedule. During the Period, switch-related structural tray products continued to be shipped steadily, and certain enclosures and rack products related to the new-generation platform have also been delivered gradually. The Group is working in line with the product roadmaps of the relevant platform and ecosystem customers to advance engineering development, sample validation and mass production preparation for more structural components, so as to enhance product introduction and delivery capabilities for new platforms.



Storage Products under the Electronic Manufacturing Services Business – 36.2% of Total Revenue



During the Period, the turnover of such business was approximately HK$815.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 32%. The segment's gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 3%, which was similar to the corresponding period last year. The Group maintains long-term cooperation with major customers and principally operates under a cost-plus model. During the Period, the shipment volume of related products increased by approximately 11% year-on-year, and the average selling price also increased, driving both volume and price growth of such business. AI and cloud applications have driven increased demand for data storage, and the launch of new-generation high-capacity tape storage technology has promoted demand for and upgrading of tape storage systems, providing a favourable market environment for the Group's storage products business.



Prospects



AI technology is rapidly extending from model training to inference, enterprise applications and daily life, continuing to drive global demand for computing power and data center infrastructure. The Group is of the view that the medium-to-long-term growth trend of the related infrastructure remains unchanged. Meanwhile, the continuous development of different types of computing processors (XPUs) and related computing platforms will bring more diversified demand for servers and related precision structural components.



The Group will leverage its long-term cooperation with international server brands and its business progress in the supply chains of AI computing platforms and cloud service customers, continues to enhance its strengthen its early-stage engineering participation and one-stop mechanical engineering solutions, also studies structural accessories related to heat dissipation, power distribution and network equipment according to market needs. In terms of production capacity, the



Group is making orderly progress in the mass production of next-generation products, the enhancement of rack production capacity and automated production capabilities. The Group has established additional mould manufacturing facilities in the PRC, which are expected to gradually commence operation from the end of 2026. The new self-owned production base in Thailand also progressed in stages as planned, to strengthen its dual-base cross-regional delivery capabilities.



Brian Ho supplemented, "While capturing market opportunities, we will uphold the principle of seeking change while maintaining stability, taking actual customer orders and delivery demand as an important basis for capacity expansion, and comprehensively assess operating cash flow, investment payback period and return on capital, so as to strike a balance between development opportunities and risk management. With the increased delivery of new products and the gradual commissioning of new production capacity, we believe that our existing business still has considerable room for growth."



http://www.karrie.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.