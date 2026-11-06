Cyberport Venture Forum concludes in Hong Kong with 600 deal flows

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2026 - Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum (CVCF) 2026 successfully concluded its two-day event, recording over 600+ deal flows. Centered on the theme "Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle", Cyberport's annual flagship forum convened over 2800+ attendees and over 200,000+ online views. The forum facilitated direct engagement between international investors and high-growth technology enterprises through founder pitch sessions, structured investor matching, startup clinics, and innovation showcases. Industry leaders and global investors exchanged critical market intelligence on emerging cross-border opportunities, capital strategies, and scalable enterprise models. The forum also served as a premier platform for exploring next-generation technology solutions, highlighting advances in agentic AI, tech infrastructure transformation, and asset tokenisation.

Dr Feng Xiao, Chairman & CEO of HashKey Group, delivered a keynote on rewiring identity, money and value on-chain, exploring the shift from basic tokenisation to a fully realised agentic economy.

Discus Fish, CEO & Co-founder of Cobo, shared how individuals can preserve a distinctly human edge in the age of intelligent agents by drawing on purpose and independent judgement.

Wolf Ruzicka, Chief Commercial Officer of Unlimit, shared how a focused, use case-led approach to agentic AI can deliver measurable business value and enable scalable enterprise adoption.

Rachel Lee, Director of Blockchain & Digital Asset at Cyberport, and Michael Law, Senior Fintech Director at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), explored how Hong Kong is supporting the development of tokenisation.

Industry leaders from Anchorpoint, Finloop, HashKey Exchange, UBS, and more joined dynamic panel discussions on the next chapter of HKD stablecoins and the collaborative building of the agentic economy ecosystem.

Samuel Tse, Head of Investment & Corporate Finance at Animoca Brands, chaired a fireside chat alongside Reap and Pivota on navigating agentic commerce.

Expert panels featuring representatives from Visa, Ethereum Institutional, CSOP Asset Management, Payment Cards Group, Canton Foundation, Plume, FORMS HK, AWS Hong Kong, on unlocking the full value of tokenised assets and the future of money movement, and how OPCs is now a new, scalable form of entrepreneurship.

The spotlight event of CVCF, the "Agentic Economy Summit", featured a keynote speech by Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, with welcome remarks from Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport.Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, stated in his speech, "Digital Assets are redefining how value moves across the global economy. Hong Kong is not merely observing this transformation; we are actively leading and architecting it. The Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme launched by Cyberport last year received an encouraging response, with more than half of the shortlisted projects already successfully commercialised. Building on this momentum, the FSTB has commissioned Cyberport to launch Scheme 2.0 to foster collaboration between technology companies and enterprises, accelerating the development and adoption of innovative solutions in real-world asset tokenisation, blockchain and digital assets. We will continue working closely with the industry to build a trusted, sustainable and vibrant digital asset ecosystem."Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, stated in his speech, "Agentic AI is evolving from workplace assistants to autonomous entities that transact and decide on our behalf, accelerating the agentic economy from a vision into reality. We must confront three core questions: how to anchor trust when autonomous agents transact; how to take stablecoins and tokenised assets from pilot to scale; and where the human edge endures as AI drives execution costs toward zero. Hong Kong has already laid a solid foundation for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and tokenised assets. The next imperative is to drive their practical adoption across circulation, trading, collateralisation, and cross-border settlement. At the same time, the One-Person Companies (OPC) model is redefining entrepreneurship, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for young founders. Cyberport will continue to champion its role Serving as Hong Kong's digital tech flagship and AI accelerator, Cyberport rallies talent, technology, capital, and market access to drive the Government's I&T agenda and cement Hong Kong's leadership in AI and digital assets."The Summit's morning session examined how tokenised assets, HKD stablecoins and agentic AI are reshaping global financial infrastructure and business models. Key industry leaders shared their insights:The afternoon programme centred on agentic payment, institutional tokenisation, and OPCs, an emerging model in which AI agents enable lean entrepreneurial ventures to achieve unprecedented operational scale. Through fireside chats and panel discussions, leading industry figures gave investors and entrepreneurs a clearer view of future opportunities and of how frontier technologies such as agentic AI and digital assets can drive business growth. Highlights included:In addition, a series of start-up workshops offered practical guidance on securing capital and achieving sustainable growth amid rapid industry transformation, while addressing the new financing challenges of the agentic AI era to help founders seize opportunities in a fast-changing and highly competitive market.Across the two days, CVCF 2026 featured over 80 physical booths and more than 100 virtual showcases, highlighting market-ready technologies and breakthrough innovations from Hong Kong and the broader region. The exhibition enabled start-ups to demonstrate their capabilities across enterprise AI, agentic systems, asset tokenisation and digital finance, while fostering strategic exchanges among industry leaders from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and international markets.Building on Cyberport's growing international footprint, CVCF 2026 also welcomed a record turnout of overseas delegations from Europe, the Americas and Asia, forging multi-regional partnerships and creating pathways for international start-ups to land, access capital and scale via Hong Kong.To revisit the content and speaker line-up of Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026, please visit https://cvcf.cyberport.hk/en/index. The CVCF virtual event platform remains open until mid-November, where attendees can revisit forum sessions and virtual tech solution showcases, and schedule one-on-one deal flow meetings.

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