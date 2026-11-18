HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Guizhou Laishigang Liquor Co., Ltd. ("Laishigang Liquor"), a fifth-generation, century-old sauce-aroma baijiu producer certified as a "Guizhou Time-Honored Brand," today announced its strategic plan to establish Hong Kong as its Asia-Pacific operational and brand promotion hub. Leveraging this base, the company is launching a comprehensive internationalization blueprint targeting the Southeast Asian Chinese market as its next core destination for overseas expansion.

Zita Lai, fifth-generation inheritor of Guizhou Laishigang Liquor and Chairwoman of Lai's Family Spirits International Trading Limited, announces plans to use Hong Kong as an Asia-Pacific hub to expand into Southeast Asian and global markets.

Laishigang Classic 919: Paying tribute to the brand's 1998 historical milestone, this spirit features a mellow, elegant body with a lingering finish. It has won the 2019 German iF Design Award, a Gold Medal at the 2021 French FISA International Spirits Competition, and a Gold Medal at the 2025 Hong Kong International Spirits Scoring Competition.

Laishigang Universal 2000: Positioned for approachable daily dining with a balanced and delicate palate, this expression won a Gold Medal at the 2022 French FISA International Spirits Competition and a Gold Medal at the 2025 Hong Kong International Spirits Scoring Competition.

Jingang Spirits: Distinguished by its unique "warm-drinking" profile, this baijiu has resonated strongly with Japanese and Korean buyers accustomed to sake and shochu, as well as local Hong Kong connoisseurs.

Since registering Lai's Family Spirits International Trading Limited in Hong Kong and obtaining a liquor import and export license in 2025, Laishigang Liquor has actively utilized the city's status as an international financial and cultural hub to introduce authentic Maotai Town sauce-aroma baijiu to global drinkers and international buyers. At the recent 2026 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, alongside showcasing its benchmark traditional baijiu, the brand debuted innovative creations including the Ginger Vinegar Baijiu Cocktail and Coffee Baijiu Cocktail. These offerings attracted strong interest from local younger demographics, female consumers, and international hospitality buyers from Japan, South Korea, and France. Furthermore, Laishigang Liquor has officially entered the Hong Kong Fine Wine Exchange store at The Peninsula Hong Kong, marking a milestone breakthrough in the city's high-end retail channel.To support its overseas market expansion, Laishigang Liquor is presenting three core products brewed in Maotai Town, Guizhou, using the traditional 53% ABV sauce-aroma craftsmanship:Laishigang Liquor's international momentum has garnered significant industry acclaim. At the 2026 New Chinese-Style Cocktail Awards held during the 2026 Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, mixologist Ms. Liang Yingjie won the championship with a signature cocktail crafted using Laishigang Classic 919 as the base spirit. Blending its mellow sauce aroma with notes of nuts, smoke, and herbs, the winning creation demonstrated the versatility of traditional baijiu in modern international mixology. Meanwhile, Ms. Zita Lai (Lai Feiya), fifth-generation inheritor, National First-Class Baijiu Taster, and Chairwoman of the company, was invited to serve as a judge for the Global Wine & Spirits Media Awards 2026 (GWSMA), underscoring the brand's professional authority in the global spirits sector.In addition, on November 6, Laishigang Classic 919 and Jingang Spirits received widespread praise from government officials and industry leaders at the Guizhou Sauce-Aroma Baijiu High-End Tasting Event held at the Hong Kong World Trade Centre, hosted by the Hong Kong (China) Guizhou Zunyi Sauce-Aroma Baijiu Association and co-organized by the Hong Kong Liquor Industry Association.Laishigang Liquor's connection to Hong Kong dates back to the 1930s and 1940s, when third-generation inheritor Mr. Lai Guishan traveled by boat from Wuzhou, Guangxi, with over 200 bottles of Lai-flavor baijiu, which quickly sold out upon arrival."Hong Kong is not only an important witness to our family history, but also the ideal springboard for our brand to reach the world," said Ms. Zita Lai, Chairwoman of Lai's Family Spirits International Trading Limited. "History and culture are our roots, and the genuine appreciation of our customers is our greatest achievement. Having established our presence in Hong Kong and Macau, our next step is to expand southward into Southeast Asian markets with deep-rooted Chinese cultural heritage—including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand—bringing century-old Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to the international stage."Website: laishigang.com

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