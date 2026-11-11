Angel Health Medical launches weight management services in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Angel Health Medical Limited announces details of the medical weight management services offered by its brands, Seed Medical and FastMed. The announcement outlines assessment, prescribing, medication collection and follow-up arrangements for in-person and online consultations, and provides publicly available clinic information for patients to check before booking.Organised around provider verification, medical assessment and post-consultation care, the announcement explains how the two service models operate. It also provides reference links to the Department of Health and the Medical Council of Hong Kong to help patients identify the organisation and doctor providing care, and understand arrangements for further examinations or follow-up consultations.Patients can search the Department of Health's Private Healthcare Facilities Register by clinic name, address or Private Healthcare Facility number. They can compare the premises' name, address, contact details and licence or exemption category with the information provided by the service. Where a website or social media account claims to represent a clinic, patients can use the contact details in the official register to confirm the relationship directly with that clinic.For online medical services, patients should distinguish between the platform operator, the organisation delivering clinical care, and the doctor responsible for assessment and prescribing. The treating doctor's registration can be checked through the Medical Council of Hong Kong's List of Registered Medical Practitioners. Patients can also ask about prescribing, medication collection, in-person appointments and follow-up contact arrangements before booking.The Department of Health's relevant FAQ explains that a purely online clinic with neither physical premises where registered doctors or dentists practise nor premises that patients can visit for medical services falls outside the relevant definitions under the Private Healthcare Facilities Ordinance. Absence from the register alone therefore does not establish that an online service is unlawful. Doctors practising telemedicine remain subject to applicable professional requirements.The Medical Council of Hong Kong's Ethical Guidelines on Practice of Telemedicine state that the standards protecting patients during in-person consultations also apply to telemedicine. Doctors and patients must be able to identify each other reliably, and doctors need sufficient clinical information to assess suitability for remote care.Before prescribing electronically, doctors must consider communication limitations, medical records and the need for examination or other assessment. An in-person consultation before first prescribing is advised; an examination should be arranged first if it could provide critical information. The Council's accompanying questions and answers clarify that a prior in-person consultation is advisable rather than universally mandatory, while a credible doctor–patient relationship and appropriate assessment remain necessary.Submitting health information online does not itself constitute a completed consultation or guarantee a prescription. The doctor determines the appropriate consultation method, investigations, treatment and follow-up for each patient.Seed Medical provides in-person medical weight management consultations. A doctor registered in Hong Kong reviews the patient's health, medical history, current medicines and weight management needs, and arranges assessment, relevant investigations and follow-up according to the clinical circumstances.The service process includes medical assessment, development of a management plan and follow-up during treatment. Where medication is clinically indicated, the doctor determines prescribing and monitoring arrangements according to the patient's needs. Healthcare professionals may also provide guidance on medicine use where required. Treatment choices and subsequent adjustments are based on the consultation findings.Follow-up consultations may review the patient's health, treatment response and medicine use to help the doctor determine whether further investigations or changes to the management plan are needed. Patients can discuss precautions and confirm whom to contact with questions or concerns arising during treatment.The announcement provides the following registration details for Seed Medical's physical clinic for public reference:Registered name: SEED MEDICALPrivate Healthcare Facility number: CE000003Record category: Letter of Exemption (Small Practice Clinic)Registered address: Unit 1505A, 15/F, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, 5 Canton Road, Kowloon.FastMed provides an online medical assessment channel. Health and medical history information is collected through an online process and reviewed by a doctor registered in Hong Kong, who assesses whether remote consultation is appropriate and whether treatment or further investigation is needed.Where clinically appropriate, prescribing, dispensing and medication collection can be arranged through the medical service, with delivery or collection from designated locations according to the service arrangements. Patients can confirm instructions for use, storage and relevant precautions with healthcare professionals, and obtain contact information for post-consultation enquiries and follow-up.If the information provided is insufficient for assessment, or the patient needs a physical examination, tests or another medical evaluation, an in-person consultation or the relevant investigations should be arranged on the doctor's advice. Online information collection and medication arrangements do not replace clinical judgement or prescribing requirements.The announcement also provides the following registration details for FastMed's physical clinic:Registered name: FASTMED HKPrivate Healthcare Facility number:CE003144Record category: Letter of Exemption (Small Practice Clinic)Registered address: Flat 2228, 22/F, Pioneer Centre, 750 Nathan Road, Kowloon.These two facility numbers correspond to exemption records for the specified physical premises; they are not separate licences for online medical platforms. After checking the premises' details, patients should also establish who will provide the consultation and how clinical care and follow-up will be arranged.Through this announcement, Angel Health Medical brings together consultation procedures and verification information for the two service channels. Whether care is delivered in person or online, assessment, treatment and follow-up are determined by individual clinical needs.https://www.angelhealthmedicalhk.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.