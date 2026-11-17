HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, 15 November, as FURIA were crowned back-to-back champions following a dominant 3-0 victory over Team Spirit at AsiaWorld-Arena.

The Grand Final capped off an incredible weekend of world-class Counter-Strike, with more than 30,000 passionate fans attending across three days of playoff action in Hong Kong.

Sunday's high-octane showdown saw the Brazilian side overcome Team Spirit in commanding fashion, with Kaike 'KSCERATO' Cerato delivering another outstanding performance to cement his status as the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The victory marks FURIA's third trophy in their last four tournaments, continuing an incredible late-season run of form as the team builds momentum ahead of the upcoming Singapore Major.

For legendary captain Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, the victory carries extra significance, adding another prestigious BLAST trophy to his collection as he prepares to retire at the end of the year. With just the Singapore Major remaining, the Brazilian icon now has one final opportunity to cap off his remarkable career with another major title.

Hong Kong celebrates as BLAST confirms 2027 return

Sunday's Grand Final also marked the conclusion of the 2026 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike season, bringing another spectacular year of international competition to a close.

The weekend was made even more memorable by the announcement that BLAST Premier Rivals will return to Hong Kong for a third consecutive year, from 8–14 November 2027.

Following two successful editions in 2025 and 2026, both awarded prestigious "M" Mark status, the announcement reinforces Hong Kong's position as a leading destination for international esports and competitive entertainment.

With more than 30,000 fans celebrating across the weekend, another champion crowned and a third Hong Kong event confirmed, BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 delivered a fitting finale to the Counter-Strike season.

All eyes now turn to 2027 as BLAST prepares for another exciting year of world-class Counter-Strike around the globe.

The BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong 2026 is proud of being an "M" Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia's sports event capital. The "M" Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolising intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory's sports calendar.