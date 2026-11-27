PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Commerce Access Sdn Bhd (CASB) welcomed delegates from Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and China as part of the CCAPAC 2026 industry visit, following the company's Platinum recognition for Best Contact Center Operations at the 2025 CC-APAC Awards.

Delegates from Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and China tour Commerce Access Sdn Bhd's (CASB) workplace facilities as part of the CCAPAC 2026 regional industry visit.

CASB was selected as a Malaysian contact centre to host delegates under the regional site visit programme, which provided opportunities to explore local operations, exchange practical experience and discuss customer experience practices.CASB provides inbound and outbound customer engagement services, training and consultancy, supported by an integrated approach combining people, processes and technology to deliver effective customer service across various industries.During the visit, delegates toured CASB's main contact centre floor and supporting facilities, gaining a closer look at its working environment and the resources supporting day-to-day service delivery.CASB's operations are supported by continuous employee development, seven COPC-certified leaders and eight certified trainers. Its five ISO certifications cover customer contact centres, quality management, information security, business continuity and anti-bribery management.Pn Hajah Afidah Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of CASB and a 2026 recipient of the Emerging Leaders in Asia Award at the ACES Awards, said the visit gave contact centre leaders across the region a chance to learn from one another."Our strength is our people. They bring a distinctly Malaysian identity and a personal touch to customer service, and they work to international standards. That's what we wanted to share with our Asia-Pacific peers, and the visit gave us a chance to learn from their experience as well," said Pn Hajah Afidah Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of CASB."This visit has been a valuable opportunity to see how CASB brings together its people, processes and technology to support effective contact centre operations. I am impressed by the workplace facilities at CASB, which I believe contribute significantly to employee satisfaction and retention. It reflects the company's commitment to creating a positive and supportive working environment", said Joyce Poon, Vice President of China Call Center & CRM Association (CNCCA).In 2026, CASB received Gold in the Customer Experience Champion category at the Air Selangor Business Partners Excellence Awards. The award was especially meaningful to CASB because it came from a client that sees its team's work firsthand. CASB also earned Silver for Best Outsourced Inbound Contact Centre Below 100 Seats at the Contact Centre Association Malaysia (CCAM) Industry Excellence Awards. At the ACES Awards, CASB received the Asia's Most Promising SMEs Award, and its CEO, Pn Hajah Afidah Kamaruddin, received the Emerging Leaders in Asia Award.The visit reflected the value of industry engagement and knowledge sharing in strengthening customer experience practices across the region.For more information, please visit www.casb.com.myhttps://casb.com.my

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