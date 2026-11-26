Code-Create hosted the AiDA Global Design Award 2026 in Hong Kong on 12 November 2026, turning 13 finalist AI fashion designs into physical garments.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – The AiDA Global Design Award 2026, an international fashion design competition hosted by Code-Create, the company behind AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development, held its awards ceremony on 12 November at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), located in Hong Kong Science Park. Following evaluation by an international judging panel, British emerging fashion designer Fanrui Sun was named the Grand Award winner for Structural Skin. The competition attracted emerging fashion designers from Korea, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom and beyond, with the Top 13 finalists unveiling their AiDA-developed designs as physical garments for the first time.
The ceremony brought together international judges and guests from the fashion industry, academia and the media. Awards were presented by Professor Calvin Wong, Co-founder of Code-Create, and Ms Kim Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Code-Create. The winners are:
Grand Award [Fanrui Sun / Structural Skin]
Gold Award [Minji Choi / Polylogue, The Luminous Discourse]
Silver Award [Chuyi Lai / I am fine thank you, and you?]
"Every finalist used the same AI. What made the difference was imagination," said Ms Kim Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Code-Create. "Technology may be shared by everyone, but creativity remains uniquely human. Today, we are not simply recognising AI-generated designs. We are recognising the next generation of fashion designers. AiDA is more than a platform. It is becoming a global ecosystem connecting talent, technology and the future of fashion."
Since its launch, AiDA has grown into a global community of more than 10,000 registered users and has engaged students, educators and professionals through collaborations with more than 15 universities and institutions across Hong Kong, China, Korea and Singapore. Through over 40 workshops, lectures, industry summits and sharing sessions, AiDA is helping shape a new generation of designers who can create at the intersection of fashion and artificial intelligence.
From Digital Concept to Physical Garment
Under the theme "Where Imagination Meets Innovation, Creativity Blooms," the competition celebrates the future of creativity powered by artificial intelligence. Designers from around the world were invited to embrace AI as a creative partner, pushing fashion beyond traditional boundaries and transforming bold ideas into extraordinary designs that seamlessly merge human artistry with artificial intelligence.
Using the cutting-edge AI design tool AiDA, emerging designers translated raw inspiration into a four-look digital portfolio and a one-minute process reel, capturing the AiDA journey from initial inspiration to final concept."
The international final judging panel assessed entries on originality, creativity, effective use of AiDA and overall execution, and selected 13 finalists. Each finalist then produced one of their digital designs as a physical garment to compete for the Grand, Gold and Silver Awards.
An International Panel of Industry Leaders
The judging panel brought together leaders from fashion, design, media and retail:
Jae Hyuk Lim (Korea) | Director, Code-Create Korea; Creative Director, Besfxxk; former Stylistic Consultant, Max Mara & Corelate
Gregory de la Hogue Moran (Italy) | Senior Designer, Gabriela Hearst; former Menswear Head Designer, Bottega Veneta & Burberry
Annie Wong (Hong Kong) | Chief Operating Officer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Xaven Mak (Hong Kong) | General Manager & Editorial Director, Madame Figaro Hong Kong
AiDA: The AI Platform for Fashion Design and Development
AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development, was developed by Professor Calvin Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AiDLab and Co-founder of Code-Create, the company behind AiDA, with his research team. It has been adopted by international brands and designers.
AiDA was created to support the entire fashion design and development journey, helping designers move from inspiration and concept creation to product development and market readiness.
Designers use AiDA throughout the fashion design and development process, from creating mood boards and developing concepts to exploring colours, generating prints, refining designs and turning 2D sketches into 3D product images. Rather than simply generating images, the platform helps designers build and refine mood boards, concepts and entire collections. With AiDA, designers can generate multiple original designs for a single item or an entire collection within 10 seconds, saving more than 60% of the time spent on inspiration development and design.
The platform's built-in style search engine, recognises over 2,300 Pantone colours and 230 fashion attributes, helping designers quickly search for and combine design elements.
The physical garments created by the 13 finalists from their AiDA designs were exhibited at the ceremony, giving guests a close-up look at AI-enabled fashion design and development with AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development.
Appendix: AiDA Global Design Award 2026 Finalists (In alphabetical order by surname)
Designer
Country / Region
Title of Work
Hankyeol Choi
Korea
The Things Human Left Behind
Hyeda Choi
Korea
THE SECOND SKIN
Joonhyuck Choi
Korea
Herdware
Minji Choi
Korea
Polylogue, The Luminous Discourse
Chaehyun Hong
Korea
The Shelter
Yujin Ju
Korea
THE SCREAM OF COEXISTENCE
NaeHyeon Kim
Korea
CYBORG SPIRIT: CO-EVOLVING FORMS
Chu Yi Lai
Hong Kong
I Am Fine Thank You, And You?
Seung Hyun Lee
Korea
Protective Instinct
Youjin Lee
Korea
Wood Wide Web
Fanrui Sun
United Kingdom
Structural Skin
Hebe Wong
Hong Kong
Kindred Forms
Chengyin Xu
Mainland China
Biofield Gradient
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.