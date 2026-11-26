HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – The AiDA Global Design Award 2026, an international fashion design competition hosted by Code-Create, the company behind AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development, held its awards ceremony on 12 November at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), located in Hong Kong Science Park. Following evaluation by an international judging panel, British emerging fashion designer Fanrui Sun was named the Grand Award winner for Structural Skin. The competition attracted emerging fashion designers from Korea, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom and beyond, with the Top 13 finalists unveiling their AiDA-developed designs as physical garments for the first time.

AiDA Global Design Award 2026

Grand Award [Fanrui Sun / Structural Skin]

Gold Award [Minji Choi / Polylogue, The Luminous Discourse]

Silver Award [Chuyi Lai / I am fine thank you, and you?]

Jae Hyuk Lim (Korea) | Director, Code-Create Korea; Creative Director, Besfxxk; former Stylistic Consultant, Max Mara & Corelate

Rosie Xia (Mainland China) | Associate Merchandising Director, Galeries Lafayette China

Desmond Lim (Singapore) | Editor-in-Chief, Vogue Singapore

Gregory de la Hogue Moran (Italy) | Senior Designer, Gabriela Hearst; former Menswear Head Designer, Bottega Veneta & Burberry

Annie Wong (Hong Kong) | Chief Operating Officer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Xaven Mak (Hong Kong) | General Manager & Editorial Director, Madame Figaro Hong Kong

Designer Country / Region Title of Work Hankyeol Choi Korea The Things Human Left Behind Hyeda Choi Korea THE SECOND SKIN Joonhyuck Choi Korea Herdware Minji Choi Korea Polylogue, The Luminous Discourse Chaehyun Hong Korea The Shelter Yujin Ju Korea THE SCREAM OF COEXISTENCE NaeHyeon Kim Korea CYBORG SPIRIT: CO-EVOLVING FORMS Chu Yi Lai Hong Kong I Am Fine Thank You, And You? Seung Hyun Lee Korea Protective Instinct Youjin Lee Korea Wood Wide Web Fanrui Sun United Kingdom Structural Skin Hebe Wong Hong Kong Kindred Forms Chengyin Xu Mainland China Biofield Gradient

The ceremony brought together international judges and guests from the fashion industry, academia and the media. Awards were presented by Professor Calvin Wong, Co-founder of Code-Create, and Ms Kim Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Code-Create. The winners are:Every finalist used the same AI. What made the difference was imagination," said Ms Kim Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Code-Create. "Technology may be shared by everyone, but creativity remains uniquely human. Today, we are not simply recognising AI-generated designs. We are recognising the next generation of fashion designers. AiDA is more than a platform. It is becoming a global ecosystem connecting talent, technology and the future of fashion.Since its launch, AiDA has grown into a global community of more than 10,000 registered users and has engaged students, educators and professionals through collaborations with more than 15 universities and institutions across Hong Kong, China, Korea and Singapore. Through over 40 workshops, lectures, industry summits and sharing sessions, AiDA is helping shape a new generation of designers who can create at the intersection of fashion and artificial intelligence.Under the theme "Where Imagination Meets Innovation, Creativity Blooms," the competition celebrates the future of creativity powered by artificial intelligence. Designers from around the world were invited to embrace AI as a creative partner, pushing fashion beyond traditional boundaries and transforming bold ideas into extraordinary designs that seamlessly merge human artistry with artificial intelligence.Using the cutting-edge AI design tool AiDA, emerging designers translated raw inspiration into a four-look digital portfolio and a one-minute process reel, capturing the AiDA journey from initial inspiration to final concept."The international final judging panel assessed entries on originality, creativity, effective use of AiDA and overall execution, and selected 13 finalists. Each finalist then produced one of their digital designs as a physical garment to compete for the Grand, Gold and Silver Awards.The judging panel brought together leaders from fashion, design, media and retail:AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development, was developed by Professor Calvin Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AiDLab and Co-founder of Code-Create, the company behind AiDA, with his research team. It has been adopted by international brands and designers.AiDA was created to support the entire fashion design and development journey, helping designers move from inspiration and concept creation to product development and market readiness.Designers use AiDA throughout the fashion design and development process, from creating mood boards and developing concepts to exploring colours, generating prints, refining designs and turning 2D sketches into 3D product images. Rather than simply generating images, the platform helps designers build and refine mood boards, concepts and entire collections. With AiDA, designers can generate multiple original designs for a single item or an entire collection within 10 seconds, saving more than 60% of the time spent on inspiration development and design.The platform's built-in style search engine, recognises over 2,300 Pantone colours and 230 fashion attributes, helping designers quickly search for and combine design elements.The physical garments created by the 13 finalists from their AiDA designs were exhibited at the ceremony, giving guests a close-up look at AI-enabled fashion design and development with AiDA, the world's first AI platform for fashion design and development.Appendix: AiDA Global Design Award 2026 Finalists(In alphabetical order by surname)

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