JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – Danantara Indonesia recorded a net profit of Rp203.4 trillion for the nine-month period in its first consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, which have been audited by the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK). The net profit reflects nine months of portfolio performance following the in-kind transfer of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) shares in March 2025, and is supported by operating revenue of Rp2,385.2 trillion and net cash flow from operating activities of Rp563.1 trillion. This performance strengthens Danantara Indonesia's capacity to drive national economic growth through SOE transformation and investment in productive sectors.

1 Pro forma figures reflect the January-December 2025 period and are unaudited.

As of 31 December 2025, total consolidated assets stood at Rp11,607 trillion. This figure serves as the official baseline based on the carrying values presented in the consolidated financial statements, following the alignment of accounting policies, data reconciliation, and the elimination of intercompany transactions to avoid double counting. Meanwhile, on a 12-month pro forma basis, return on equity (ROE) reached 8.7%.As Danantara Indonesia's first report, these results establish a baseline for asset management and performance measurement going forward, while reaffirming the institution's commitment to governance, transparency and accountability.Based on its audit, BPK issued an unqualified opinion (Wajar Tanpa Pengecualian/WTP) on BPI Danantara's Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2025 financial year. The opinion confirms that the financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial accounting standards.Danantara Indonesia Chief Executive Officer Rosan Roeslani said the results demonstrate the strength and productivity of the portfolio managed by Danantara Indonesia."For the first time, the performance of Danantara Indonesia's entire portfolio is presented in a single set of audited consolidated financial statements. The results show a portfolio of significant scale, capable of generating healthy profitability and cash flow, and contributing to national economic activity. This foundation is our starting point to continue improving asset productivity and creating long-term value for Indonesia."For the audited consolidation period from April to December 2025, Danantara Indonesia recorded operating revenue of Rp2,385.2 trillion and net profit of Rp203.4 trillion. Net cash flow from operating activities reached Rp563.1 trillion, while the debt-to-equity ratio was maintained at 0.54x.Financing and investment activity also increased, with loans and financing receivables growing 7.2% to Rp3,998.9 trillion and investments in securities rising 11.1% to Rp1,485.9 trillion. The Danantara Indonesia ecosystem also paid Rp567.2 trillion in taxes in 2025, while State Capital Participation (PMN) allocations declined from Rp54.6 trillion in 2022 to Rp4.7 trillion in 2025."Danantara Indonesia's success is measured not only by the size of its assets, but by its ability to make them more productive, generate sustainable returns and deliver real impact for the economy. Investment discipline, SOE transformation and governance will remain our priorities in the years ahead," Rosan said.Beyond its financial performance, 2025 was a year of building institutional foundations through talent, governance and collaboration. Over the course of the year, Danantara Indonesia recruited 313 professionals to fill key functions.On governance, Danantara Indonesia adopted the three lines model, supported by committees at the Supervisory Board and Executive Body levels, strengthened risk management and compliance, an investment framework aligned with the national agenda, and a Whistleblowing System.Globally, Danantara Indonesia signed 11 strategic memoranda of understanding with international partners, reflecting global partners' confidence in Indonesia's investment opportunities. Danantara Indonesia has also committed more than USD 100 million to philanthropic activities through Danantara Indonesia Trust.In support of national downstreaming, Danantara Indonesia has begun developing more than 20 downstreaming projects worth approximately Rp225 trillion across energy, minerals and metals, and food and agro-industry.SOE transformation through Danantara Asset Management (DAM) also continued to accelerate. As of October 2026, 364 of approximately 1,074 SOE entities had been streamlined toward a target of 250–300 entities, with potential efficiencies of up to Rp50 trillion a year. Performance improvements are beginning to show, including Garuda Indonesia adding 20 serviceable aircraft to reach 104 as of September 2026, and Krakatau Steel turning a USD 105.38 million loss in the first half of 2025 into a USD 10.94 million profit in the first half of 2026. DAM has also driven the consolidation of Pertamina's downstream businesses, as well as the establishment of Danareksa Investments, formed through the merger of four SOE investment management companies with more than Rp170 trillion in assets under management.On the investment side, Danantara Investment Management (DIM) is targeting USD 3.8 billion (approximately Rp69 trillion) in private investments to be deployed and signed in 2026. As of October 2026, total investment assets stood at approximately Rp162 trillion, including Rp60.6 trillion in public investments. Several strategic investments have moved into execution. The national Waste-to-Energy (PSEL) program across 33 regencies/cities is valued at approximately Rp40–50 trillion, with DIM's investment of around Rp10 trillion serving as a catalyst. DIM has also strengthened the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem through the acquisition of the 1,461-room Novotel Thakher Makkah and 4.4 hectares of land; invested in the Chlor Alkali–Ethylene Dichloride (CA-EDC) project, which is approximately 80% constructed; and signed an investment for a 25% stake in JBS's protein business in Australia and New Zealand.Danantara Indonesia is following a phased roadmap to build the institution, strengthen its capabilities and sustain long-term value creation. Having laid its institutional foundations in 2025, Danantara Indonesia is entering a phase of expanded transformation in 2026–2027. The focus is on business transformation and restructuring across its portfolio companies, portfolio diversification, consistent returns, and a stronger capital structure and talent ecosystem. In 2028–2029, Danantara Indonesia will focus on building Indonesia Global Champions in strategic sectors and strengthening its position as a world-class sovereign fund.

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