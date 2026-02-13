Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Banyan Group Unveils Phuket Golf Residences

February 13, 2026 | 17:21
(0) user say
The hospitality group launched Angsana Golf Residences Topaz within the Laguna Phuket integrated development.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 – Banyan Group Residences, Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer, proudly unveils Angsana Golf Residences Topaz, an exceptional new branded residential development within the iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort. Designed to reflect the clarity, elegance and rarity of the topaz gemstone, these branded residences combine contemporary design with Phuket's cultural heritage to deliver an elevated tropical lifestyle.

Comprising three elegantly curved low-rise buildings, each divided into two interconnected blocks, the architecture harmonises with the surrounding landscape. Tropical muted tones and Sino-Portuguese design accents subtly reference Phuket's heritage, creating a balance of timeless elegance and modern sophistication.

The development offers spacious two- and three-bedroom residences, including exclusive penthouses with private rooftop pools and alfresco dining areas, as well as ground-floor residences with garden access. Inspired by Phuket's natural contours, the building's curved façades create a harmonious flow, while expansive terraces connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Communal facilities include a signature rooftop ring-shaped pool with panoramic 360-degree views of the golf course, mountains and ocean, alongside a peaceful ground-floor BBQ area set within lush tropical gardens – ideal for relaxation and social gatherings.

Bang Tao Beach: Phuket's Most Prestigious Address

Located minutes from Bang Tao Beach, at the heart of one of Phuket's most sought-after coastal destinations, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz offers residents a vibrant community environment, exceptional lifestyle amenities and strong long-term investment appeal.

Spanning over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and 5km of beachfront, Laguna Phuket provides access to the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket 18-hole course, luxury spas, fine dining establishments, the exclusive new RAVA Beach Club and curated year-round events. A seamless transportation network of shuttle buses and boats ensures convenient connectivity throughout the community.

Exclusive Ownership Benefits

Owners receive complimentary membership to Laguna Golf Phuket and The Sanctuary Club, Banyan Group's signature programme offering benefits at over 100 luxury properties worldwide, including dining and spa privileges.

Through the Laguna Advantage programme, owners enjoy complimentary first-year property management, free insurance and priority access to leading international schools, as well as healthcare benefits through BDMS Chivawattana membership. Flexible deferred payment plans further enhance this investment opportunity.

Banyan Living: A Rental Management Solution

For owners seeking rental income, Banyan Living provides a comprehensive rental management solution, ensuring professional upkeep alongside strong returns and a worry-free ownership experience.

A Lifestyle of Tropical Elegance

With inspired design, a prime location and resort lifestyle, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz sets a new benchmark for tropical luxury living in Phuket — whether as a primary residence, holiday home or investment property.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Banyan Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Banyan Group Phuket Golf Residences

Related Contents

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Banyan Group Launches Bellaguna Residential Brand

Banyan Group Launches Bellaguna Residential Brand

Banyan Group marks upcoming 100th property milestone with 100 days of global celebrations

Banyan Group marks upcoming 100th property milestone with 100 days of global celebrations

Phuket Becomes Prime Residential Hub for Russian Buyers

Phuket Becomes Prime Residential Hub for Russian Buyers

Pegasus Binh Dinh and Banyan Group deepen alliance

Pegasus Binh Dinh and Banyan Group deepen alliance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

XIXILI Updates Bestselling Seamless Collection

XIXILI Updates Bestselling Seamless Collection

Unloq Completes First Smart Contract Trade Deal

Unloq Completes First Smart Contract Trade Deal

AECOM Partners CityU on Sustainability Research

AECOM Partners CityU on Sustainability Research

ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships Open for Women

ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships Open for Women

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

XIXILI Updates Bestselling Seamless Collection

XIXILI Updates Bestselling Seamless Collection

Unloq Completes First Smart Contract Trade Deal

Unloq Completes First Smart Contract Trade Deal

AECOM Partners CityU on Sustainability Research

AECOM Partners CityU on Sustainability Research

ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships Open for Women

ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships Open for Women

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020