Artificial intelligence claims data analyst crown in automation milestone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's business world, while data professionals have access to advanced AI tools, they still remain heavily dependent on manual data analysis. Ada, the world's first AI data analyst, launches today to fully automate the data workflow.

The platform leverages a cutting-edge LLM and an intelligent agent architecture to tackle the slow and tedious processes of data cleaning, SQL writing, and data report generation — all of which consume valuable analyst time. By transforming raw, disorganized data into actionable insights with in minutes, it minimizes manual effort and empowers professionals across industries to make faster, smarter decisions.

From Data Chaos to Clarity

"Are you drowning in data? That's exactly why we created Ada," said Steven Cen, Product Manager at Ada. "We built Ada to eliminate the pain of manual data processing. It transforms cold, hard numbers into clear, actionable insights — simply and instantly."

Ada's core innovation lies in its ability to analyze complex data from diverse sources — Excel sheets, databases, market reports — and generate intelligent summaries, predictions, and scenario-based simulations in minutes.

Key features include:

Professional Data Reports in 5 Minutes: Enterprise-grade reports with visual insights and strategic recommendations

Your Flexible Analysis Editor: Start with AI, perfect with human expertise — fully editable reports

Unify All Your Data Sources: Internal databases, external APIs, and real-time web data in one platform

Beyond Your Internal Data: Access verified professional APIs for comprehensive analysis

Intelligent, Accessible, and Revolutionary

Ada's agent-based architecture enables it to understand context, recognize patterns, and generate professional reports without requiring users to have advanced technical skills. Whether forecasting trends, supporting high-stakes decisions, or optimizing operational strategies, Ada provides:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for professionals at all technical levels.

Predictive Precision: Projects future trends based on historical and real-time data.

Actionable Insights: Concludes every analysis with clear, executable recommendations.

Cross-Source Correlation: Links patterns across disparate datasets to uncover hidden relationships.

Scalable Intelligence: Handles growing data volumes without loss of speed or accuracy.

A New Era of Data-Driven Decisions

"Your data deserves better than spreadsheets," Steven emphasized. "With Ada, the data revolution is here. It's not just a tool — it's your partner in strategy."

Early adopters have reported dramatic gains in efficiency, particularly in fast-paced industries like finance and retail where rapid and accurate analysis is critical.

Availability

Ada is now available for enterprises and individual professionals. To experience the future of data analysis, visit https://ada.im/home or join the Ada community on Discord https://discord.com/invite/Bwd6zGYThS for more details.