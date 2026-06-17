Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

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The Australia–Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Initiative (AVSTICI) will provide $1.3 million to support joint research projects between Australian businesses, universities, industry partners and research institutes, and their counterparts in Vietnam.

Australian researchers can apply for grants ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 for the Australian component of projects, excluding Vietnamese co-contributions. Projects may run for 24 to 36 months and must address one of the priority research areas, including new and renewable technologies, sustainable blue economy, as well as recycling and waste management.

The initiative is jointly funded by the governments of Australia and Vietnam, with each country administering its own component of the programme.

The programme is an initiative under the Australia–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Australian Academy of Science will administer the initiative on behalf of the Australian government through a single competitive funding round. Applications are open from June 16 and close July 20, 2026.

Andrew Charlton, Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, said, “This programme is a practical demonstration of our commitment to deepening economic and scientific ties with Vietnam. By investing in joint research across priority areas like clean technologies and waste management, we are supporting innovation that will boost productivity, sustainability and growth for both countries.”

On May 26, the Australian government also announced a commitment of up to $10 million for venture capital firm Do Ventures Fund II, providing capital for climate-focused Vietnamese businesses and strengthening Vietnam's climate investment market to engage greater private finance.

The investment will support early and growth-stage small- and medium-sized enterprises, driving Vietnam's energy transition and climate adaptation across manufacturing, sustainable consumption, and AI-enabled climate solutions. It is the first commitment by Australian Development Investments under its Vietnam investment window.

Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam On April 14, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission led a delegation of nine Australian fintech and regulatory technology firms to Vietnam to support the country’s digital banking transformation and expand bilateral cooperation.

Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties Ho Chi Minh City hosted the 2026 Taste of Australia exhibition and gala, a strategic platform to deepen trade, investment, and cultural ties between Vietnam and Australia.