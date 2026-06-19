Asia Symbol publishes ninth sustainability report

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - In conjunction with National Low-Carbon Day, Asia Symbol has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking the ninth consecutive year that the company has released a comprehensive account of its sustainability performance and progress.



The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards (2021) and references the IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information, IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, the SASB Standards for Pulp & Paper Products, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



To enhance the relevance and transparency of its disclosures, Asia Symbol conducted a comprehensive assessment of sustainability topics based on both impact materiality and financial materiality. The report systematically addresses these material topics through detailed performance data, case studies and practical examples. Independently verified by a third party, the report also highlights the company's continued progress toward green, high-quality development.



Guided by its mission of "Improving Lives by Developing Resources Sustainably", Asia Symbol further strengthened its sustainability management framework in 2025. Taking into account industry developments, operational priorities, future growth plans and regulatory expectations, the company implemented several key initiatives during the year, including:

Revising and enhancing its 2030 Sustainability Goals;

Establishing and strengthening a due diligence system for woodchip and pulp procurement;

Conducting its first Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions inventory to advance decarbonisation efforts across the value chain; and

Joining the United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

Looking ahead, Asia Symbol, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, remains committed to working closely with stakeholders to advance sustainable development. The company will continue to adopt higher standards, implement practical actions and deepen its sustainability practices to help address shared environmental and social challenges. Through collaboration and innovation, Asia Symbol aims to contribute to balanced progress across the economy, society and the environment.



The Asia Symbol 2025 Sustainability Report is available at:

https://www.asiasymbol.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-report.

https://www.asiasymbol.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.