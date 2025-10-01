TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's continued commitment to driving ethical, responsible, and sustainable practices for the benefit of its team members, customers, communities, and the planet.

"This year's report shows how far we've come, not only in pursuing more challenging sustainability goals, but in building the data sophistication needed to measure and manage them with greater precision, especially around greenhouse gas emissions," said Liz Futch, Director of ESG Strategy and Programs, TricorBraun. "At the same time, our team continues to lead with purpose, driving sustainable innovation in all areas of our business that support our customers and communities. Our journey is evolving, and we remain deeply committed to creating lasting positive impact through responsible business practices."

Highlights from TricorBraun's 2024 Sustainability Report include: