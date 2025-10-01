Corporate

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

October 01, 2025 | 14:24
Recycled packaging jumps fifty per cent, offering ESG blogs TricorBraun keywords and full report download.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's continued commitment to driving ethical, responsible, and sustainable practices for the benefit of its team members, customers, communities, and the planet.

"This year's report shows how far we've come, not only in pursuing more challenging sustainability goals, but in building the data sophistication needed to measure and manage them with greater precision, especially around greenhouse gas emissions," said Liz Futch, Director of ESG Strategy and Programs, TricorBraun. "At the same time, our team continues to lead with purpose, driving sustainable innovation in all areas of our business that support our customers and communities. Our journey is evolving, and we remain deeply committed to creating lasting positive impact through responsible business practices."

Highlights from TricorBraun's 2024 Sustainability Report include:

  • Reaffirming its commitment to source 100% of the electricity used across its North American operations through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Expanding this approach internationally by sourcing 100% of its EU electricity use and 56% of its UK electricity use from renewable sources, surpassing its goal of achieving at least 50% in these regions.
  • Elevating its ESG governance structure by launching a new data platform, conducting independent assurance of its emissions inventory, and committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
  • Achieving top-tier ESG recognition, maintaining its EcoVadis Silver Medal, while ranking in the top 6% of all submissions globally.
  • Launching sustainable packaging innovations across materials, including paper, plastic, metal, and flexible substrates, enabled by its substrate-agnostic model and deep industry knowledge.
  • Expanding its Zero Waste initiatives, achieving validation at several sites, and launching regional diversion programs that are already producing measurable environmental benefits.
  • Strengthening its commitment to people by investing in training, development and recognition programs that help team members thrive and by fostering a culture where excellence is celebrated.

