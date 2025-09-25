Corporate

Advancion Sustainability Report 2025: Carbon Down Thirty Per Cent

September 25, 2025 | 01:40
(0) user say
Scope 1 and 2 cuts beat 2030 target early, offering ESG writers specialty chemicals keywords and full PDF download.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), a global leader in life science buffers and proprietary specialty ingredients, today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, available at advancionsciences.com/sustainability.

Now in its fourth year of comprehensive sustainability reporting, Advancion continues to strengthen its commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable impact. The 2024 report theme, "Driven by Science. Designed for the Future," underscores how Advancion integrates sustainability into innovation, operations, and stakeholder relationships to create long-term value.

Key highlights from Advancion's 2024 report include:

  • Sustainable product innovation – Launched multiple new multifunctional ingredient platforms, including ELEVANCE™ ELITE Bio65, a 50% bio-based amino alcohol for beauty and personal care, and CORRGUARD™ SA-100, an emulsifier with 72% renewable raw material content for metalworking fluids. These together with the new OPTIMINE™ and ELEVANCE™ ULTRA product lines deliver next-generation performance while reducing overall environmental impact across several consumer and industrial markets.
  • Life sciences advancement – Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, introduced a scalable baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS) platform that enhances productivity for advanced therapies—demonstrating the Company's role in enabling biotechnology innovation.
  • Safety leadership – For the second consecutive year, Advancion's Sterlington, Louisiana, and Ibbenbüren, Germany manufacturing facilities operated with zero recordable incidents, highlighting its best-in-class safety culture and robust Advancion Management System (AMS).
  • Environmental stewardship – Made measurable progress toward 2030 environmental goals with reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity, energy consumption, waste, and water use versus 2020 baselines.
  • Positive impact– In 2024, 53% of total revenues came from products that positively impact health, minimize waste, or improve environmental performance.

"Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects both our measurable progress and the deeper values driving our actions," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "From advancing renewable chemistry to expanding safety leadership and reducing our environmental footprint, we are proving that progress and responsibility go hand-in-hand. Sustainability is no longer optional—it is embedded into every decision we make, every innovation we launch, and every relationship we build. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to our customers, employees, and communities while safeguarding the health of our planet."

For more information about Advancion's sustainability platform and to download the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, visit advancionsciences.com/sustainability.

By PR Newswire

Advancion Corporation

TagTag:
Advancion Sustainability Report ESG Sustainability Report 2025

