Ascott loyalty program reaches 8 million members

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is celebrating the seventh anniversary of its loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), with enhancements that expand how members earn and redeem rewards. Connecting stays, flights, tours and curated experiences on a single platform, ASR has evolved from a hotel loyalty programme into a fully integrated travel rewards ecosystem. Having surpassed eight million members, and with a series of enhancements designed to deliver greater value at every touchpoint of the travel journey, ASR is well-placed to reach its target of 15 million members by 2028.

Ascott Star Rewards invites members to celebrate its 7th anniversary — offering a complimentary free night with a minimum of six qualifying nights across participating ASR properties from April to May 2026.



Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "Seven years ago, Ascott Star Rewards set out to reward our guests for their stays. Today, we are rewarding them for how they travel – from the moment they book a flight to the experiences they seek at their destination. Whether they are looking to earn more airline miles, unlock exclusive experience packages, or enjoy complimentary preview stays and free breakfasts, the latest ASR programme enhancements across flights, experiences and events are designed to deepen our relationship with ASR members, giving every one of them more reasons to Stay Rewarded with ASR. In 2025, ASR member revenue rose 23% year-on-year, with members accounting for over 90% of our online direct bookings and more than 60% returning for repeat stays. The trust that our members place in ASR as their travel companion is what drives our ambition to do more."



ASR Extends Its Rewards to Flights and Airline Miles

Flights are where many journeys begin, and ASR's rewards now extend there too. In a first for ASR, members can now convert their loyalty points directly into airline miles, making ASR one of the few hotel loyalty programmes globally to offer both earn and convert capabilities from its airline partnerships. In partnership with KrisFlyer, the lifestyle rewards programme of the Singapore Airlines Group, ASR members can now convert their ASR points to KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 20 ASR points to one KrisFlyer mile. A minimum of 5,000 ASR points is required, with conversions of up to 50,000 ASR points per calendar year per membership account. This is in addition to the existing benefit of earning 500 KrisFlyer miles on qualifying direct bookings on DiscoverASR.com and the ASR app.



Come June 2026, ASR will welcome Cathay Pacific, ranked No. 2 in World's Best Full-Service Airlines by Airlineratings.com, expanding its airline partner network which currently comprises KrisFlyer, ANA and AirAsia. Through this new partnership, ASR members will earn 500 Asia Miles on qualifying direct bookings, while Cathay Silver, Gold and Diamond members will be eligible for an ASR tier match. ASR members currently enjoy double-earning on qualifying stays, accumulating both ASR points and airline miles from a single booking – a benefit not commonly found among hotel loyalty programmes globally.



From June 2026, members can also put their ASR points towards flight credits, with vouchers worth S$50, S$100 or S$200 redeemable across more than 640 airlines through DiscoverASR.com in partnership with Trip.com.



Unlocking Elevated Experiences Beyond the Stay

Beyond flights, ASR is broadening the programme to encompass destination experiences. Members can now book Tours and Experiences through DiscoverASR.com and accumulate ASR points in the process. From May 2026, points can go towards redeeming curated sporting and lifestyle events, Chelsea Football Club matchday experiences, selected ASR Local Signatures events, and tours and attraction tickets.



Recognising Loyalty with More Ways to Stay Rewarded

Every stay with Ascott earns members closer to a free night. ASR members can convert the points accumulated from their stays into complimentary nights across participating properties in 30 countries. For Platinum-tier members, complimentary breakfast is available when they book Ascott properties in Europe and, coming soon, China and Japan.



In addition, Ascott has introduced exclusive preview stays for Platinum-tier and Gold-tier ASR members at newly opened properties, offering privileged and complimentary access during the first month of opening. Piloted at Oakwood Cameron Highlands, which opened in March 2026, the programme is set to encompass a pipeline of upcoming Ascott property openings globally, including lyf Chinatown Singapore and Citadines Elizabeth Street Hobart.

Located in the heart of Tanah Rata, the 383-unit Oakwood Cameron Highlands was one of a medley of newly-opened properties that offered Platinum and Gold-tier ASR members exclusive preview stays in its opening month.

Moustafa Elmalawany, an ASR Platinum-tier member who was among the first guests to experience, said: "As an ASR member there are already plenty of perks, and being part of the Elite Preview Stay made me feel truly recognised. The arrival experience was smooth and the personalised attention throughout my stay made it very pleasant. Overall, the stay was a fantastic experience. I'm looking forward to coming back here."ASR members can also look forward to locally curated in-room welcome gifts, tailored by membership tier, ranging from artisan confectioneries in Europe to seasonal tropical produce in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Across participating properties in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, all ASR members enjoy 20% dining discounts on buffet and à la carte menus.As Ascott's MICE business expands, ASR is extending its rewards to the organisers and corporate bookers behind its growing events business. The refreshed ASR Meeting Planner programme awards two ASR points for every dollar spent on rooms and events, unlocking privileges including membership upgrades, discounts, vouchers and bonus points.Unlike conventional hotel venues, Ascott's apartment-style accommodation and flexible event spaces support everything from short corporate offsites to long-stay project teams, product launches and celebrations. For groups seeking a more distinctive dining experience, Ascott partners with curated caterers and specialty chefs to design bespoke menus and immersive formats – from live cooking stations to hyper-local tasting journeys – at properties across its global portfolio.To mark its seventh anniversary, ASR is rewarding members with a "Fast Track to Free Nights" campaign. Members who complete a minimum of six qualifying nights across participating ASR properties from April to May 2026, combining multiple bookings where needed, will earn a free night. Each member can earn a maximum of two free nights. The campaign is available across all participating ASR properties worldwide and is valid for bookings made via DiscoverASR.com and the ASR app. Terms and conditions apply.Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience. Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures, which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. To become an ASR member, sign up today at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up.https://www.discoverasr.com/en

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