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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong CE John Lee leads delegation to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for closer ties

June 04, 2026 | 11:02
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A large delegation led by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from June 1 to 6 to forge closer economic and diplomatic ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - A large delegation, led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), is visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan (June 1-6) to forge closer ties with Central Asia.

Comprising over 70 business and professional representatives from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, the delegation has already yielded significant results at its first stop in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at a business luncheon in Astana yesterday (June 2), Lee highlighted that 43 memoranda of understanding (MOU) and agreements have been concluded by the visiting delegation with companies and organisations from Kazakhstan, with more agreements to come.

"They span aviation, finance and trade, innovation and technology, the digital economy, green development, and more," Lee said, adding that a Hong Kong airline plans to launch direct flights to Almaty in the first quarter of 2027.

"I believe that Kazakhstan can serve as a hub for Hong Kong to connect with the Central Asian market. In turn, Hong Kong can be Central Asia's hub in the east and southeast Asian region," Lee said.

"By strengthening co-operation between our two hubs, we can construct a hub-to-hub co-operation model."

On his first day of visit in Astana (June 1), Lee met with top government officials including the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

Hong kong sar's chief executive john lee (left) meets with the president of kazakhstan kassym-jomart tokayev to exchange views on deepening bilateral relations.
Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee (left) meets with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to exchange views on deepening bilateral relations.


Lee noted that Kazakhstan has been actively promoting reforms on various fronts to bring about rapid economic growth.

"As one of the world's three major financial centres, and the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management centre and offshore Renminbi business hub, Hong Kong can provide diversified and flexible support including capital and asset allocation for Kazakhstan's economic reforms and infrastructure development," Lee said.

The Chief Executive also encouraged companies in Kazakhstan to leverage Hong Kong's advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle.

"Under this unique principle, Hong Kong has its own economic, social, legal, legislative and judicial systems. We are the only common law jurisdiction in China. We have our own currency, with no capital or foreign exchange controls. We are, as well, a separate customs territory," Lee said.

"The 'one country, two systems' principle ensures Hong Kong's unparalleled access to the markets of the Chinese Mainland. Capitalising on our global connectivity and world-class professional services, Hong Kong is your ideal, two-way springboard for business expansion."

Lee also visited the Astana International Financial Centre and the Astana Hub, a local technology and innovation park, to respectively learn about Kazakhstan's experience in promoting the development of the non-bank financial sector and the latest developments of the country in the field of AI.

Hong kong sar's chief executive john lee (centre) witnesses the exchange of memoranda understanding and co-operation agreements between organisations from both sides with governor astana international financial centre renat bekturov (second right).
Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee (centre) witnesses the exchange of memoranda of understanding and co-operation agreements between organisations from both sides with the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Renat Bekturov (second right).

Before leaving Kazakhstan today (June 3), Lee visited Nazarbayev University, underscoring the historic significance of the trip.

"It was here, at Astana's Nazarbayev University in 2013, that President Xi Jinping first raised the visionary initiative of jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt - today's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," Lee said.

Last year, at the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, the university signed a MOU with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing higher education co-operation under the BRI. It further reached MOUs with Hong Kong's Education University and Polytechnic University today.

"These agreements will deepen academic and research collaboration.

"Hong Kong is the only city in the world with five of the top 100 universities. This talent environment is reinforced by our global standing: last year, Hong Kong ranked first in Asia, and fourth globally, in the World Talent Ranking," he added.

Lee will continue to lead the delegation to Uzbekistan for the second leg of the mission to Central Asia.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

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TagTag:
John Lee Hong Kong CE John Lee Hong Kong Chief Executive Economic and diplomatic ties Central Asian market

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