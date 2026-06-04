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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI launches Inception Program backed by AWS and GMI Cloud for secure AI

June 04, 2026 | 11:13
(0) user say
TrendAI, the enterprise AI security unit of Trend Micro, has launched the Inception Program supported by AWS and GMI Cloud to equip AI startups and companies to deliver trusted AI solutions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), announced an initiative at Computex today designed to empower the broad AI solution providers to build, validate, and bring secure-by-design AI to market faster. The program combines AI security expertise, technical enablement, and go-to-market support to help partners accelerate securely without having to independently build deep AI security expertise.

To find out more about the TrendAI™ Inception Program, please visit:
https://resources.trendmicro.com/TrendAI-Inception-Partner-Program.html

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at TrendAI™: "AI is moving into production faster than most organizations are prepared to secure. But as customer interest grows, so does scrutiny of threat actors. Many AI builders lack dedicated security teams or experience defending AI systems at scale. We're offering our unique expertise to help these businesses bring trusted, secure AI solutions to market faster so they can turn innovation into real, enterprise-ready outcomes."

AI startups may innovate quickly, but enterprise customers buy based on trust, governance, and security maturity. TrendAITM helps close that gap.

The program is designed to help emerging AI providers to strengthen AI maturity early across the full AI stack, including models, pipelines, agents, and data, through technical enablement, AI security benefits, and partner-focused benefits, including:
  • AI Red or Purple Teaming Service (at a preferred partner discount) — Conducted by TrendAITM experts, validating your AI application's resilience against prompt injection, jailbreak, system prompt leakage, and tool-abuse scenarios, benchmarked against OWASP LLM Top 10 and MITRE ATLAS frameworks with validation reports. Ship with confidence — secured by design.
  • Free Credits — Six months of complimentary TrendAI Vision One™ AI Security access to test and validate in your development or PoC environment.
  • Integration and Enablement — Reference architectures, SDKs/APIs, and integration examples aligned with common AI development frameworks.
  • Customer-Facing Ready Security Assets — White papers and solution briefs to help you communicate AI security value to your customers.
  • AI Security Advisory & Mentorship — Structured training and expert guidance covering AI security best practices, threat awareness, and implementation recommendations for development teams.
  • Co-Marketing & Visibility to Customers— Joint presence at TrendAI™ Spark events and listing on the TrendAI™ Partner Locator to expand your reach and connect with customers seeking qualified AI partners.
TrendAI™ partners, including GMI Cloud, are building and deploying their platforms that will drive the next wave of AI-powered innovation. The Inception Program was designed in direct response to requests from AI startups that need trusted security validation to accelerate enterprise adoption.

Alex Yeh, Founder & CEO at GMI Cloud: "As enterprises move AI from experimentation to large-scale deployment, security is becoming a critical part of the AI infrastructure stack. At GMI Cloud, we focus on delivering scalable AI infrastructure and inference platforms built for real-world enterprise adoption. We also recognize that AI introduces new attack surfaces across models, agents, data pipelines, and inference workflows. Through the Inception Program, we can combine scalable AI infrastructure with TrendAI™'s decades of cybersecurity expertise to help customers deploy AI with greater trust, governance, and operational confidence. Together, we're enabling more secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready AI deployments."

Robin Wong, COO of Ontonics Lab Co., an AI-native industrial intelligence startup backed by LCY Group and Eternal Materials, commented: "At Ontonics Lab, cybersecurity is a fundamental part of our product design philosophy. As an AI-native platform serving industrial enterprises, we must ensure the highest standards of security, reliability, and trust from day one. TrendAI™'s Purple Teaming experts can help us validate our architecture, uncover vulnerabilities that might otherwise have gone unnoticed, and strengthen our platform before launch. This independent TrendAI™ validation enhances customer trust and provides a clear competitive advantage as we bring AI-native solutions to industrial enterprises."

As part of TrendAI Vision One™ AI Security, partners in the Inception Program will be able to access an AI Security Package that includes data and security posture management, real-time scanning tools, secure access, agentic SIEM, and more.

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

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TagTag:
TrendAI TrendAI launches Inception Program AI security expertise AI startups and companies

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