DFI Retail and Holland & Barrett partner to bring science-led wellness to Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 – DFI Retail Group (DFI) and leading UK health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett (H&B) today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to expand access to trusted, preventive health and wellness solutions across Asia.

Andrew Wong, CEO, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, and Gordon Farquhar, International Managing Director, Holland & Barrett, at the partnership signing ceremony.

The partnership combines Holland & Barrett's 155-year heritage in wellness and science-led product innovation with DFI's regional retail scale and deep customer insights, delivered through its health and beauty brands Guardian and Mannings.The launch comes as Asian consumers increasingly seek preventive, personalised and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. Together, DFI and H&B aim to redefine accessible and trusted wellness retail in the region by integrating high-quality products with expert guidance through trusted channels.Gordon Farquhar, International Managing Director, Holland & Barrett, said: "For more than 155 years, Holland & Barrett has helped customers take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing through trusted products, science-led innovation and expert guidance. As demand for wellness continues to grow across Asia, we are delighted to partner with DFI to bring our heritage and trusted wellness solutions to millions more consumers across the region. By combining Holland & Barrett's wellness expertise with DFI's strong retail presence and local market insight, we have an exciting opportunity to make trusted, science-led wellness solutions more accessible and relevant to everyday life across Asia."A regional partnership with cross-border ambitionUnder this exclusive agreement, DFI will serve as H&B's distribution partner across several markets in Asia, starting with Singapore and Hong Kong, with rights for distribution across the wider region over the coming years.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in H&B's international expansion strategy and reinforces DFI's long-term ambition to become Asia's Trusted Advisor for Wellness by delivering more holistic and personalised wellness solutions to customers across the region.Andrew Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, said: "This partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to deepen our position as the Trusted Advisor for Wellness across Asia. As our customers increasingly seek holistic and personalised wellness solutions, Holland & Barrett's heritage expertise and science-led capabilities perfectly complement our mission to deliver the right expertise and experience in our stores. We are excited to empower our customers throughout their wellness journeys."Elevating customer experienceCustomers can expect a curated range of science-led wellness products, including H&B's vitamins and supplements and nutritional solutions focused on areas such as immunity, gut health, sleep, beauty-from-within, and healthy ageing.The products will be available in-store and online, alongside personalised health guidance supported by professional in-store advice, and technology-enabled wellness services, including AI-powered skin and scalp assessments provided by Guardian and Mannings.This partnership also reflects DFI's continued commitment to creating more connected and personalised retail wellness experiences, with technology-enabled services expected to expand across approximately 25 per cent of Mannings and Guardian stores in Asia.Lucy Hughes, Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore, said: "This partnership between Holland & Barrett and DFI Retail Group is a compelling example of what is possible when trusted institutions from the UK and Singapore come together. Singapore is one of the UK's closest and most valued partners in Asia, and collaborations like this - bringing together British brand heritage with DFI's outstanding regional expertise - reflect the genuine depth of that relationship. I warmly congratulate both organisations on this milestone."Rhiannon Harries, Deputy Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia), said, "Holland & Barrett's new partnership with DFI Group marks a growing ambition from UK businesses to export to and grow in Southeast Asia. Our trade relationship with the region is worth over £62 billion – an increase of over 17 per cent from the previous year – highlighting the strong momentum and opportunities available. I look forward to seeing even more UK companies thrive in Singapore and across the wider region."Now live in SingaporeThe partnership officially launched in Singapore this month, with H&B products available through selected Guardian Singapore stores and the Guardian Singapore app.Additional market launches across Asia will be rolled out in phases over the coming years.https://www.dfiretailgroup.com/

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