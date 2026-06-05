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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bangkok International Festival of Dance and Music returns for 28th edition with 12 performances

June 05, 2026 | 10:08
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Bangkok's International Festival of Dance and Music returns for its 28th edition with 12 world-class performances from 9 countries, featuring opera, ballet, and contemporary productions from around the globe.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - Bangkok's 28th International Festival of Dance & Music, one of Asia's leading international performing arts festivals, is set to once again captivate Thai audiences with an extraordinary line-up of 12 world-class productions from 9 countries. Spanning opera, classical ballet and contemporary dance, the festival brings together internationally acclaimed performances and spectacular stage productions, offering audiences in Thailand a rare opportunity to experience world-class live performances up close, all in one place, from 5 September – 17 October 2026 at the Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre.

Bangkok Festival

Experience the Timeless Magic of Masterpieces on Stage

Reaffirming its grand return, this year's festival brings together a distinguished selection of masterpiece productions by some of the world's leading performing arts companies. Making its Thailand debut, the New York City Opera from the United States will present Opera Goes to Hollywood, a memorable musical journey through beloved opera classics and legendary film scores.

Audiences can also look forward to the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus presenting the timeless romantic ballets Romeo & Juliet and Cinderella, celebrated for their exceptional choreography, technical excellence and lavish stage production. Meanwhile, Russia's Helikon Opera will present powerful new interpretations of the operatic masterpieces La Traviata and Madama Butterfly, brought to life by internationally acclaimed opera singers accompanied by a full live orchestra.

A Celebration of Contemporary Creativity and Global Viral Phenomena

This year's contemporary programme brings together internationally acclaimed productions and visually spectacular performances that have captivated audiences around the world. Highlights include Murmuration Level 2 by renowned French choreographer Sadeck Berrabah, celebrated globally for his striking Large scale geometric choreography and movement design; RITE by Brazil's Deborah Colker Dance Company, a powerful reinterpretation of Stravinsky's classical masterpiece The Rite of Spring through bold and expressive contemporary movement; and Alice in Wonderland, a fantasy production that seamlessly blends acrobatics, circus arts and contemporary dance to create a magical theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Jazz Age Glamour Meets Fashion Iconography

Another major highlight is The Great Gatsby, a dazzling production that transports audiences back to the glamour of the Jazz Age and the world of the American Dream through captivating choreography, powerful vocals and emotionally charged live music, drawing audiences into a world of fantasy, romance and ambition.

The festival will also present Coco Chanel, a contemporary ballet by the National Theatre Brno from the Czech Republic, portraying the life and spirit of one of the world's most iconic fashion figures through elegant and expressive movement.

Powerful Ballet from Russia

A dazzling ballet comedy by Eifman Ballet brings a fresh and imaginative reimagining of The Pygmalion myth to the stage, following the journey of an ordinary young woman transformed into a radiant star of the ballroom world.

Rich in theatricality, humour, and emotional depth, the production delicately explores themes of identity, aspiration, and the fragile boundary between devotion and control.

Also featured is Russian Hamlet, a compelling production that explores political conflict, power struggles and tragedy within the Russian royal court through the signature choreographic style of Boris Eifman, widely recognised as one of the world's most influential contemporary choreographers.

Exclusive Privileges for Bangkok Bank Cardholders

Bangkok Bank cardholders will enjoy exclusive privileges during the Early Bird period. Customers purchasing tickets between 25 May - 24 June 2026 will receive up to 20% discount. From 25 June - 17 October 2026, eligible cardholders including Pinnacle, Infinite, Platinum Leader and Bangkok Bank M LEGEND / M LUXE cardholders will receive a 15% discount, while other Bangkok Bank credit cards and Be1st cardholders will receive a 10% discount.

For those interested, ticket bookings are now open through 17 October 2026. Discover the full line-up and performance detail, please visit Bangkok Festivals Official Website

https://bangkokfestivals.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bangkok Festivals 2026

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Bangkok's International Festival of Dance and Music International Festival Dance Worldclass performances Performing arts festivals

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