Fifth Hong Kong Science Fair opens free public registration to drive youth innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - Organised by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF'), the Fifth Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair') will take place from 27 to 28 June 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase around 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools across Hong Kong, presenting creative inventions that integrate artificial intelligence with a diverse range of technology applications. With Sino Group as Principal Patron, the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government (ITIB) as the Supporting Bureau, and the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification (HKCTC) as Strategic Partner, HKIF is also honoured to have, for the first time, invited the Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology in China as an Advisory Organisation. Representatives from the Foundation will attend the award ceremony to witness the announcement of this year's winning teams. Consistently a major draw for the community, the Science Fair is now open for online registration with free admission, and the public is warmly invited to attend in person.

Since its launch in 2021, the Science Fair has attracted participation from over 400 local schools, engaging nearly 9,000 students and teachers from Primary 4 to Secondary 6. To date, more than 2,200 creative invention submissions have been received, and the event has established itself as a key platform for youth I&T exchange.

Following Hong Kong's first astronaut, Dr Lai Ka-ying, into space, the local innovation and technology ecosystem has attracted even greater attention. This year's Science Fair has specially incorporated aerospace engineering elements, enabling the public to learn about the daily work and challenges of payload specialists, gain insight into the reality of aerospace research and development, and spark greater interest among young people in space exploration. Dr Lai launched aboard the Shenzhou-23 manned spacecraft and is expected to remain in space for approximately six months to conduct space science experiments and maintenance tasks. Visitors can express their support and encouragement by creating message cards for her. In addition, UBTECH Robotics, a globally leading enterprise in embodied AI robotics, will participate in the exhibition, showcasing multiple humanoid robots and offering visitors the opportunity to experience the appeal of embodied intelligence up close.



Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, stated: 'The Hong Kong SAR Government is fully committed to developing Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre, with talent being a key driver of this growth. Now in its fifth edition, the Hong Kong Science Fair – organised by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation – has become an annual flagship I&T education event. It offers students a valuable platform to turn their innovative ideas into practice, deepen their interest and confidence in I&T, and help bring I&T into schools and the wider community, thereby fostering a more innovation-friendly atmosphere. I look forward to seeing more young people unleash their potential through this platform, pursue careers in I&T, and contribute to the high-quality development of Hong Kong and our nation.'



Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation and Chairman of Sino Group, said 'Innovation and technology are key to Hong Kong's long-term sustainable development and are integral to the country's 15th Five-Year Plan. It is vital for Hong Kong to strengthen its I&T capabilities and actively contribute to national development, as underscored by the historic moment when Dr Lai Ka-ying became Hong Kong's first astronaut. We are encouraged to see growing recognition of I&T opening up new opportunities for young people aspiring to pursue scientific research. As the Hong Kong Science Fair enters its fifth edition, its growth has been made possible by the support of the HKSAR Government, industry partners, tertiary institutions, research organisations, and our panels of judges. This year, we are grateful for the guidance and support of the Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology in China. Moving forward, the Science Fair will remain committed to nurturing talent from an early age, bringing together all sectors to promote I&T and inspire more young people to pursue careers in science and technology.'



Professor Anderson Shum, MH, Chairman of Judging Panel, Hong Kong Science Fair, President of The Hong Kong Young Academy of Sciences, said, 'The Science Fair adopts the format of "integrating competition with exhibition," enabling students to translate their learning into tangible and verifiable outcomes. This plays an important role in nurturing Hong Kong's youth I&T ecosystem. I am delighted to have served as a judge for this major event over the years, witnessing students progressively enhance their presentation skills, build confidence, and broaden their horizons through exchanges with experts, participation in workshops and showcasing their work to the public. The standard of participating projects continues to improve each year, with increasing integration of artificial intelligence and diverse technological applications across different fields. Scientific research is a journey that demands passion and perseverance, and the growth of young scientists often begins with curiosity during their primary and secondary school years. Through these exchanges, we hope to leverage the role-model influence of young scientists, inspiring more students to pursue I&T as their lifelong career. I look forward to seeing our younger generation continue to grow and excel in scientific research and innovation, and officially join the community of scientists in the near future to jointly drive Hong Kong's I&T development.'



Michael Tam, Chief Brand Officer of UBTECH, said, 'Humanoid robots are among the most promising real-world embodiments of artificial intelligence, reflecting a future in which intelligent systems are deeply integrated with the physical world. As a global pioneer in humanoid robotics, UBTECH has remained at the forefront of innovation for more than 14 years, with a long-standing commitment to I&T education. The company is dedicated to translating advanced technologies into practical, accessible educational resources. Through collaboration with like-minded partners such as the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, we aim to inspire greater interest and engagement among both teachers and students in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence. We are committed to supporting the development of Hong Kong's I&T education ecosystem, helping to nurture future-ready talent and build a strong, sustainable foundation for long-term growth.'



Since its launch in 2021, the Science Fair has attracted participation from over 400 local schools, engaging nearly 9,000 Primary 4 to Secondary 6 students and their teachers. To date, more than 2,200 creative invention submissions have been received and total attendance has exceeded 120,000 visitors. The Science Fair has gradually established itself as a key platform for youth innovation and technology ('I&T') exchange and one of Hong Kong's most representative I&T education initiatives. This year's response has been enthusiastic, with over 500 project submissions received. Following preliminary judging, around 120 shortlisted teams took part in a series of workshops and mentorship sessions, and will present their projects at the exhibition in late June to compete for top awards. Gold award-winning teams from each category will have the opportunity to participate in the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland, fostering idea exchange with global I&T talents.



The Hong Kong Science Fair draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. During the exhibition period, the venue will be transformed into a catalyst for city-wide I&T inspiration. In addition to student showcases, five interactive zones will offer hands-on experiences, including DIY bubble bath bomb workshops, freezer-free slushie making, themed games celebrating the Science Fair's fifth anniversary, and modified remote-controlled cars made from upcycled household appliances, allowing visitors of all ages to explore science and innovation through engaging and enjoyable activities.

Bulu Bulu Bubble Factory: Blending science with sensory experiences, visitors can mix and mould from scratch to create a delightful 'bathroom blind box'.

Shake Shake Ice Factory: Applying the principle of freezing point depression, participants will see how temperature can be rapidly lowered using only salt, ice and water to create personalised slushies — all without a freezer.

Scan2Play: Scan the QR Code on your phone to join the themed game celebrating the Hong Kong Science Fair's Fifth Anniversary.

Racing Homey Kart 2.0: Showcasing the spirit of upcycling and upgrades, visitors can transform old, small household appliances into remote-controlled racing cars and compete on a dedicated track.

UBTECH Robotics Base: Featuring a wide range of robots, this zone provides a comprehensive showcase of the integration of artificial intelligence with mechanical engineering.

To celebrate the Science Fair's fifth edition, various special experiences will be introduced. The venue will feature a hidden Science Fair character treasure hunt and check-in activity, through which visitors can redeem curated gifts upon completion. Limited-edition souvenirs, including the 'HKSF-5 Metal Standee Collection' and the 'Special Edition Robo K' blind boxes, will also be available in limited quantities. All proceeds from the HKSF Bazaar, with no deduction, will go directly to charity to support local community technology initiatives.



The Fifth Hong Kong Science Fair Details:

Date: 27 to 28 June 2026 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG

Admission: Free of Charge (Pre-registration online is required)

Registration Website: https://reghksciencefair.org.hk/public

Photos download: https://shorturl.at/mgawb

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