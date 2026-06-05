Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand Privilege Card positions Thailand as a world-class destination for long-term living

June 05, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
Thailand Privilege Card Co. has reinforced Thailand's positioning as a world-class safe haven for long-term living, targeting international residents seeking extended stays in the country.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC), world's premier residency program and privileged services providers for exclusive individuals under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, reinforces Thailand's position as a "World-Class Safest Destination for Long-Term Living." Integrated with advanced medical care and nature-based wellness, Thailand responds a longevity demand of global citizens seeking long-term stability, safety, and exceptional quality of life.

In light of a series of interrelated conflicts and heightened instability in Middle East, demands for relocation and migration increase. Global citizens especially for Middle East residents are looking for a peace-of-mind second home where safety, longevity, and extraordinary living meet.

Ranked among top three safest countries in Southeast Asia by Numbeo's Safety Index 2026, Thailand is recognized as a "World-Class Safest Destination for Long-Term Living." Given its multipolarity geopolitics, multi cultural society, and low risk of natural disasters, Thailand becomes a top destination for relocation and migration.

In response to a global longevity trend, Thailand is ranked #7 among the world's top 25 wellness countries with the market expansion from USD 38.8 billion in 2023 to USD 42.7 billion in 2024 [source: Global Wellness Institute]. Riding with the trend, Thailand's Wellness Tourism value is forecasted at over USD 1.3 billion by 2028 [source: Datalab].

"Safety is a key consideration for global residents looking for long-term residency. Those seek security and stability where they can build a lifelong Live & Retreat. Thailand provides a safety environment where socio-political and natural stability is settled in a ground. Apart from safety, Thailand fulfills a complete journey towards last well-being. This includes cutting-edge medical and healthcare systems, traditional healing and wellness to longevity services-focused." said Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd.

Thailand Privilege Card is the only residency program in the world that offers not only long-term visa
but also a comprehensive suite of lifestyle privileges.

Thailand Privilege Card offers Long-Term Visa from 5-20++ years; signature VIP Airport Services from the meet & assist, electric cart and VIP Lounge to fast-track immigration; Government Concierge Support; and multilingual Member Contact Center.

Going beyond living expectations, an accompanying comprehensive suite of Lifestyle Privileges spanning every dimension – from Stay, Travel, Leisure to Health & Well-Being, and Wealth – built through over 1,500 affiliations in the world and 400 alliances in Thailand – fully ensures TPC members seamless living experiences.

From a trust and credibility perspective, Thailand Privilege Card has received multiple internationally recognized awards and accolades, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and premium member experiences.

In addition, Thailand Privilege Card continuously curates exclusive events and networking opportunities to further enrich its member experiences.

As global demand for secure long-term residency continues to rise, Thailand Privilege Card thrives to set a new standard for extraordinary living experiences at an ultimately desired second home strengthening Thailand's proposition as a prominent "World-Class Safe Haven for Long-Term Living."

https://www.thailandprivilege.co.th/home

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thailand Privilege Card

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thailand Privilege Card LongTerm Living International Residents

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020