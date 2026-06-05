Exotic Food exports Thai Sriracha to 80-plus countries generating over THB 2 billion revenue

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - Exotic Food Public Company Limited (XO), a leading Thai producer and exporter of premium Thai sauces and condiments under the brands Exotic Food and Flying Goose, is reinforcing the strength of Thailand's "Global Thai Brand" potential after successfully bringing Thai food products into leading supermarkets and modern trade retailers across more than 80 countries worldwide. In 2025, the company generated over THB 2 billion in revenue through a strategy focused on elevating Thai products from commodities into premium global brands with strong value creation and international brand recognition.

Ms. Vasana Jantarach and Jittiporn Jantarach, the executives behind Exotic Food's journey from a Thai food producer to a global brand sold in more than 80 countries.

The company's journey began with a clear vision: recognizing the global opportunity for Thai cuisine at a time when the international Asian condiments market remained relatively untapped, while consumers around the world were becoming increasingly open to new culinary cultures. From the outset, Exotic Food chose to focus on international markets by developing Thai food products that meet global standards and are suitable for placement in premium supermarkets worldwide, while building distinctive brands capable of standing out and being remembered internationally.



Today, the global sauces and condiments market continues to experience strong growth, driven by rising consumer interest in home cooking, the growing popularity of Asian cuisine, and increasing demand for bold and spicy flavours. Sriracha sauce, in particular, has become one of the fastest-growing categories within the global condiments sector, fuelled by the worldwide rise of Asian food culture and its versatility across international menus.



According to IMARC Group, the global hot sauce market is expected to reach approximately US$5.7 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, Statista estimates the global sauces and condiments market to be worth around US$280.35 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 6.14%. Fortune Business Insights projects the market will expand from US$259 billion in 2024 to more than US$380 billion by 2032, reflecting continued momentum driven by consumers' growing appetite for diverse international flavours.



For Exotic Food, "Brand Value" remains at the core of long-term business growth and serves as a critical differentiator beyond price competition. The company strategically positions Thai products as premium offerings through modern and eye-catching packaging designed to stand out on supermarket shelves globally, while preserving authentic Thai flavours and adapting products to suit international consumer preferences.



Under the Flying Goose brand, the company offers more than 50 Sriracha sauce flavours, while the Exotic Food brand features over 700 SKUs of Thai condiments and ready-to-cook products. Beyond product development, Exotic Food places significant emphasis on long-term brand building through marketing campaigns and collaborations with renowned chefs, local restaurants, and international lifestyle brands, including Anya Hindmarch® and Percival. These collaborations create new consumer experiences and allow the brand to connect more closely with local food cultures and lifestyles in each market.



Another key pillar of the company's strategy is its exclusive distributor model, appointing only one distributor per country to foster long-term partnerships and improve market efficiency. Today, Exotic Food products are available at more than 30,000 points of sale worldwide.



Ms. Vasana Jantarach, Chief Executive Officer of Exotic Food Public Company Limited, said the company chose to focus on international expansion from the early stages of the business because it recognized a "Blue Ocean" opportunity capable of creating significant added value for Thai products through the right brand positioning strategy.



"We never wanted to be merely a manufacturer of Thai food products. Our goal has always been to build Thai brands that consumers around the world trust and remember. Our success demonstrates that Thai SMEs are fully capable of creating world-class brands when supported by strong quality, international standards, and powerful brand value," said Ms. Vasana.



Ms. Vasana added that both Flying Goose and Exotic Food currently have their strongest market presence in Europe, where demand continues to grow steadily. The company has also begun expanding into new markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, reflecting the rising global popularity of Thai cuisine and the significant growth potential of Thai flavours in international markets.



At the same time, the company continues to invest in international quality standards, automation systems, research and development, as well as proactive cost and risk management to strengthen its long-term competitiveness. Exotic Food is also focused on developing new products and innovations aligned with health and sustainability trends, which are increasingly becoming key drivers for modern food brands.



Looking ahead, Exotic Food is preparing to showcase more than 700 SKUs at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia's largest food and beverage trade exhibitions. The event serves as an important platform for expanding international business opportunities and connecting with buyers, importers, supermarket chains, and business partners from around the world — further reinforcing the global rise of Thai food brands under the concept of a "Premium Global Thai Brand."

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