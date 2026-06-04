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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FOMO Pay to enable DuitNow QR payments in Singapore ahead of RTS Link launch

June 04, 2026 | 11:05
(0) user say
FOMO Pay merchants in Singapore will soon be able to accept DuitNow QR payments, enabling Malaysian travelers to pay using home-country banking applications ahead of the RTS Link opening.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - FOMO Pay, a leading Singapore-headquartered payment institution, will launch DuitNow QR acceptance in Singapore, enabling Malaysian travellers and visitors to make payments using familiar banking and payment applications while merchants receive settlement in Singapore Dollars (SGD). The rollout comes ahead of the opening of the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link in January 2027, a landmark infrastructure project expected to carry up to 40,000 passengers daily. The rail link is expected to further strengthen travel and consumer activity between Singapore and Malaysia.

Supporting Singapore Merchants with Growing Malaysian Visitor Traffic

As travel between Singapore and Malaysia continues to increase, merchants are seeing a growing demand for payment experiences that are frictionless to regional consumers. By enabling DuitNow QR acceptance in Singapore, FOMO Pay allows Malaysian visitors to pay using their local banking and payment apps in Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), while Singapore merchants receive full settlement in SGD. The rollout will simplify payment acceptance for merchants, removing the need for separate payment setups or manual foreign currency handling. As cross-border consumer traffic continues to grow, seamless payment experiences are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping consumer confidence and purchase behaviour, particularly in retail, dining, and lifestyle environments.

Enhancing Cross-Border Payment Experiences "Cross-border commerce is no longer limited to large enterprises or international brands. Increasingly, everyday businesses are serving consumers who move frequently across markets," said Rose Wang, Head of Digital Payments at FOMO Pay. "As travel and consumer movement across Southeast Asia becomes increasingly fluid, real-time payment rails like DuitNow are fast becoming part of the infrastructure powering everyday regional commerce. Enabling DuitNow QR acceptance in Singapore helps merchants better connect with Malaysian consumers in ways that feel natural to how they already transact in their daily lives." The rollout marks another step in FOMO Pay's broader efforts to help merchants access Asia's growing network of national instant payment systems through a unified multi-rail, multi-currency platform, better supporting increasingly cross-border consumer spending across the region.

https://www.fomopay.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FOMO Pay

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TagTag:
FOMO Pay DuitNow QR payments Malaysian travelers Singapore Dollars

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