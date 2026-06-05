WRISE Group launches Master Trust in Hong Kong for HNWIs and family offices

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - WRISE Wealth Management ("WRISE"), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent wealth platforms, today announced the launch of WRISE Master Trust in Hong Kong, a flagship trust service brand designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals ("HNWIs") and family offices.



As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as a leading international hub for family offices and wealth management, demand is rising for more flexible and digitally enabled trust structures among Asia's ultra-high-net-worth families. Traditional trust arrangements are often viewed as operationally complex, slow to establish, and lacking real-time visibility across assets and banking relationships, challenges that are becoming increasingly apparent as younger generations seek greater transparency, mobility and digital access to family wealth.



By combining WRISE's global wealth management platform with the licensed trustee capabilities of Quantum Trust (a licensed Hong Kong trust and corporate trustee), WRISE Master Trust is designed to deliver an integrated solution for intergenerational wealth inheritance, asset segregation, tax planning, corporate governance, identity planning and cross-border structure integration.



Meeting Surging Market Demand for Trust Solutions



Supported by clear government policy incentives including tax concessions, streamlined licensing regimes, and Hong Kong's unique role as a gateway to Mainland China, Hong Kong is becoming premier jurisdiction for family office formation and multi-generational wealth structuring.



According to the " 2026 China Family Offices White Paper" published by WRISE Group and Puyi Standard, families are moving beyond basic asset protection toward systematic governance, legacy architecture, and next‑gen preparedness. Modern families and their rising generations expect real-time, transparent oversight of trust structures, holdings, and transactions. WRISE Master Trust directly addresses these gaps by providing a transparent, compliant, and digitally empowered trust ecosystem.



"We are seeing unprecedented demand from families who want not just asset protection, but also operational efficiency and real-time visibility across their global holdings," said Dr. Jowin Fung, Vice Chairman, WRISE Hong Kong. "With WRISE Master Trust, we have reimagined the trust experience – combining institutional-grade custody, multi-bank integration, and even Visa-powered payment capabilities under one roof. Hong Kong's centuries-old trust legal system, perpetual duration, and privacy protections under applicable laws and contractual arrangements give our clients a high degree of legal certainty under Hong Kong's trust framework. Our mission is simple: to ensure that a family's value endures infinitely, across generations."



"WRISE Master Trust is an important extension of WRISE Prestige's broader wealth and legacy planning ecosystem," said Henry Shin, CEO of WRISE Prestige. "As client needs evolve beyond investment performance into succession planning, governance and intergenerational continuity, we are seeing increasing demand for integrated solutions that connect wealth management, trust structures and family office services under one platform. WRISE Master Trust further strengthens WRISE's ability to support clients across every stage of long-term wealth preservation and legacy planning."



Key Features of WRISE Master Trust that ensures long-term preservation and continuation of family values



Backed by Quantum Trust: Quantum Trust has been issued a TCSP license and Trust Company Registration Certificate by the Hong Kong companies registry,



Visa-enabled Payment Capability: WRISE Master Trust supports Visa-enabled payment functionality for eligible trust structures, providing clients with greater flexibility in managing approved expenditures related to investments, travel, lifestyle and family office operations. The solution also supports customized spending controls and usage permissions for beneficiaries, family members and designated representatives, helping enhance operational efficiency and family governance.



Comprehensive Digital Platform: Designed with security, transparency, and efficiency at its core, the WRISE Master Trust digital platform provides real-time visibility across the entire trust structure, integrating multi-bank custody accounts, trust sub-accounts, and virtual accounts into a single dashboard. All transactions are automatically synchronized, and every trust account generates systematic monthly statements, structured information displays and custodian certificates, ensuring full asset transparency, security, and auditability.



Rapid Account Opening: Drawing on extensive experience in establishing trust funds and family trusts, WRISE Master Trust employs institutionalized procedures and remote signing mechanisms, enabling clients to complete review and account activation within short period, significantly improving the efficiency of trust structure deployment.



Multi-Bank, Multi-Currency, Multi-Entity Infrastructure: WRISE Master Trust integrates client accounts, virtual accounts, and custody accounts across multiple banks. The platform supports global payments in multiple major currencies, utilizing SWIFT and local clearing channels across more than 180 countries, providing transparent cross-border payment and receipt capabilities as well as multi-currency working capital management. WRISE Master Trust is also designed to accommodate multiple entity structures, including individuals, corporates, offshore companies, fund SPVs, and family trusts under a unified infrastructure.



"A trust is no longer just a legal container – it must be an operating system for family wealth," Dr. Jowin Fung added, "Hong Kong's proactive family office policies and its role as a connector between Mainland China and global markets make it the natural home for WRISE Master Trust. WRISE Master Trust gives families the payment convenience, investment flexibility, and digital control they expect from a modern bank, with the legal resilience of a world-class trust."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.