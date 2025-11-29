Khoi Nguyen Investment partners with Ardingly College to establish the first British boarding school in Vietnam

According to the cooperation agreement between the two parties, KNI and ACIL will jointly develop a British-standard boarding school in Vietnam, carrying the brand, spirit, educational quality, and expertise of Ardingly College – one of the top 10 independent boarding schools in the United Kingdom.

KNI is a multi-sector investment group with a business ecosystem focused on high-quality education and elderly care services. The owners of KNI are the founders and co-owners of the Canadian International School system in Ho Chi Minh City as well as the Canadian International School in Lao Cai.

Under the cooperation agreement between KNI and ACIL,starting in 2026, the Canadian International School Lao Cai (CIS LC) will officially be converted into Ardingly College Vietnam, offering a boarding programme for male and female students aged 11 to 18 (including both international and bilingual tracks), as well as a day-school programme for local students.

Accordingly, the school will continue to maintain two academic pathways:

Bilingual pathway: The curriculum of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, leading to the Vietnamese High School Diploma, for Vietnamese students from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

The curriculum of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, leading to the Vietnamese High School Diploma, for Vietnamese students from Grade 1 to Grade 12. International pathway: From Grade 9 to Grade 12, offering the British IGCSE and Advanced British qualifications (AS/A-Level), designed for students from other countries and for Vietnamese students who wish to pursue this track.

Both of these programmes, with the involvement of Ardingly College starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, will be implemented in full accordance with the school’s methods, philosophy, and ethos in the UK.

By becoming an Ardingly College in Vietnam, CIS LC will also officially join the global Ardingly College family, alongside Ardingly College Zhongshan in Guangzhou (China) and Ardingly Astana (Kazakhstan).

Vietnam, UK experts explore tech cooperation and innovation Vietnamese leaders and top experts in the United Kingdom discussed strategies to accelerate innovation and strengthen the country’s high-tech and strategic technology sectors.

First UK-Vietnam Business Summit held in Ho Chi Minh City Renewable energy, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and a roadmap for developing an International Financial Centre were key pillars of discussion from more than 200 high-level leaders, entrepreneurs, and senior managers from leading British and Vietnamese companies at the first UK-Vietnam Business Summit held on November 5 in Ho Chi Minh City.