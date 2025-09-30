New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

The city’s next-generation industrial parks (IPs), designed around green, ecological, and high-tech principles, are attracting significant foreign direct investment (FDI). The recent merger with Hai Duong has created a 'new' Haiphong, expanding its economic scale and reinforcing its role as a major logistics, manufacturing, and export hub in northern Vietnam.

In the first six months of 2025, the region’s GDP saw a robust growth rate of 11.2 per cent, with the industrial sector surging over 12.8 per cent and services by 9.9 per cent. Cumulative FDI in post-merger Haiphong has now exceeded $50 billion, coming from 1,724 active projects, primarily in key sectors such as processing, manufacturing, and logistics.

Impressive growth figures reflect 'new' Haiphong’s robust development

Following the merger, the region has inherited a synchronised transportation and supply chain infrastructure. With all five modes of transport – road, rail, waterway, air, and sea – converging in one area, the new Haiphong boasts strategic assets such as Lach Huyen deepwater port and Cat Bi International Airport, serving as major gateways for international trade.

Upgraded expressways like Hanoi – Haiphong – Quang Ninh and National Highway 5B, along with the Kim Thanh East – West Axis Road, have created a cohesive transportation network. These improvements have reduced the time to move goods from inland IPs to Lach Huyen Port to less than two hours, effectively eliminating former logistics bottlenecks.

This transformation has led to a more seamless supply chain, connecting manufacturing bases in Bac Ninh and Hung Yen to export routes through Haiphong, thereby attracting major global corporations like Samsung, LG, and Intel.

Additionally, the private sector has experienced significant growth, with total retail sales of goods and services approximating $7.2 billion in the first half of the year. Post-merger, Haiphong is expanding in scale and becoming an 'FDI hub' in northern Vietnam.

An Phat 5 IP boasts significant advantages in inter-regional and logistics connection

A strategic nexus among industrial hubs

According to Haiphong’s master plan through 2030, the city aims to develop 46 IPs covering nearly 12,000 hectares. To continue appealing to top foreign investors, Haiphong needs more industrial land but, more importantly, projects that are comprehensively planned, with modern infrastructure and full-service support ecosystems.

Within this landscape, An Phat 5 (Luong Dien Ngoc Lien) IP stands out as a prominent new venture, both expanding the supply of modern industrial land and integrating seamlessly into the broader port and logistics system. The IP seeks to entail new opportunities for Haiphong to maintain its competitive edge in attracting funding from abroad.

Located in Cam Giang commune, An Phat 5 IP is considered a strategic link in northern Vietnam. From here, it offers easy access to key transport routes such as the Hanoi – Haiphong expressway, national highways 5 and 38, as well as key ports and airports including Lach Huyen Port, Cat Bi Airport, Noi Bai Airport, and Gia Binh Airport. The location also facilitates connection with major border gates like Huu Nghi and Mong Cai.

The IP’s position provides a dual advantage: serving as a convergence point for major industrial localities as Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, or Thai Nguyen, and benefiting from key national projects such as the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Haiphong railway and Gia Binh Airport.

These connections enable businesses to integrate into inter-regional value chains while significantly reducing logistics costs and shortening routes to seaports and international airports.

An Phat Holdings and the global ESG strategic vision

What truly sets An Phat 5 IP apart is its strategic location and its infrastructure, which is being developed in alignment with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

This approach ensures that the IP is not merely a production site, but also a responsible industrial space aligned with long-term value creation- particularly relevant as global corporations increasingly prioritise green development and emission reduction.

Covering 150 ha, An Phat 5 IP is designed to meet international standards, carefully balancing manufacturing efficiency with sustainable operations. Nearly 70 per cent of the area is allocated for industrial use, while the remainder accommodates transportation infrastructure, green spaces, technical facilities, and specialised service and management centres.

The park boasts a wide range of competitive advantages, from comprehensive infrastructure to modern amenities that set it apart from many other regions. Facilities include an internationally compliant wastewater treatment plant, stable 24/7 power and water supply, and thoughtfully planned green spaces that encourage a sustainable production environment.

Large-scale land availability, competitive costs, attractive investment incentives, and a convenient one-stop service model further enhance its appeal. These features position An Phat 5 to entice 'FDI eagles' – large, high-value foreign-backed ventures from globally competitive enterprises seeking reliable infrastructure, sustainability, and long-term growth potential.

An Phat 5 IP meets ESG standards, with a strong emphasis on green development and emissions reduction

The park is being developed by An Phat Holdings – a major regional group in high-tech and environmentally friendly plastics – to align closely with global ESG standards, featuring a closed-loop, eco-friendly waste treatment system.

The park is set to deliver long-term value to both partners and local communities, creating quality employment opportunities and contributing to social development through education and healthcare initiatives.

Infrastructure development is currently underway, with the park expected to welcome investors by the fourth quarter of 2025.

An Phat 5 builds on the Group’s previous ESG-compliant projects, including the 46ha An Phat Complex and the 180ha An Phat 1 Industrial Park, both designed with a strong focus on green and sustainable development. These parks have attracted major corporations from Japan, Singapore, the United States, and other markets.

Leveraging its expertise as a top high-tech and eco-friendly plastics manufacturer, An Phat Holdings aims for An Phat 5 IP to continue its success in the industrial real estate sector.

An Phat Holdings accelerates world-class green material facility An Phat Holdings, a leading environmentally friendly plastic group in Vietnam with a closed business ecosystem, has just received the investment certificate for its PBAT manufacturing mega-project, An Phat PBAT. Simultaneously, the group has announced a contract with Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology player, for the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) bidding package of the plant and that its patents on green material creation have been granted intellectual property rights.

An Phat Holdings broke ground on Southeast Asia's largest green materials factory An Phat Holdings has organised the ground-breaking ceremony for the PBAT Compostable Resin Plant, which is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.