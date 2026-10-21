AMATA congratulates Kao Vietnam on 30 years

The event took place in Ho Chi Minh City on October 7, marking three decades of Kao Vietnam's operations since 1996. The company also announced a programme to advance women's health in Vietnam's industrial zones, highlighting its continued focus on contributing to local communities.

Kao Vietnam’s factory at AMATA City Bien Hoa. Photo: Kao Vietnam

Representatives from AMATA City Bien Hoa attending the ceremony included Nguyen Huu Nghi, general director of AMATA City Bien Hoa; Abe Takamoto, head of sales at AMATA VN; and Nguyen Thi Hoang Phuoc, relationship management manager. As the first company to establish a factory at AMATA Industrial Park in Dong Nai, Kao Group placed its trust in the park developer from the early stages of the project, and the two companies have since shared a long journey of growth.

At the event, Nghi presented Kao Vietnam with a commemorative gift to mark the anniversary, along with his wishes for the meaningful projects the company has implemented and those it will undertake in the future.

Nguyen Huu Nghi, general director of AMATA City Bien Hoa, presents a commemorative gift to a representative of Kao Vietnam. Photo: Kao Vietnam

Kao Vietnam’s three decades of operations in Vietnam have been built on the trust and support of consumers and communities across the country. In the next phase, Kao Vietnam aims to continue strengthening its brands and products in the health and beauty care sectors, while promoting new ways to contribute more to society.

This direction complements its business operations by linking the provision of products with more practical contributions to community life.

Shintaro Yasue, general director of Kao Vietnam. Photo: Kao Vietnam

One concrete step is the Care within Reach programme, initiated by Kao, and implemented by the International Organisation for Migration, in coordination with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and other relevant stakeholders.

The programme aims to improve access to information, counselling, and sexual and reproductive health services for female migrant workers in industrial zones. It also promotes workplace practices that better address workers’ healthcare needs.

Kao Vietnam announces the programme to advance women's health in Vietnam's industrial zones. Photo: Kao Vietnam

According to information shared at the event, one of the key barriers facing women workers is that healthcare facility opening hours do not always align with their work schedules, particularly for those working shifts or regularly working overtime. Bringing health information and support closer to workers is therefore a central focus of the programme, with the aim of developing approaches that better reflect their working conditions and daily lives.

As the first customer of AMATA Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, AMATA congratulates Kao Vietnam on its 30 years of operations and remains committed to working alongside businesses by providing reliable infrastructure and supporting their sustainable development.

With a vision to transform AMATA Industrial Park into a leading eco-industrial park in Vietnam, the company believes that strong cooperation between the park developer and businesses with a long-term strategic vision is essential to advancing sustainable development and creating practical value for communities, the environment, and society.

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