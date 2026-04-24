Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMRO notes Vietnam's economic resilience despite global uncertainties

April 24, 2026 | 10:06
(0) user say
Vietnam's economy has demonstrated notable resilience despite global uncertainties, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office.
AMRO notes Vietnam's economic resilience despite global uncertainties

In an assessment released on April 24, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) said growth has been underpinned by strong export-oriented manufacturing, sustained foreign direct investment, and firm domestic demand. However, credit growth has been brisk with incipient signs of risk accumulation, and safeguarding macro-financial stability will require a prudent, well-calibrated policy mix.

This preliminary assessment follows AMRO's annual consultation visit to Vietnam from March 23 to April 3. The mission was led by deputy group head and principal economist Anthony Tan. AMRO director/CEO Yasuto Watanabe and chief economist Dong He participated in the policy discussions and met with the State Bank of Vietnam governor Nguyen Thi Hong and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong.

“After an exceptionally strong growth performance last year, Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to soften to around 7.2 per cent in 2026−2027, as the tailwinds from last year’s robust external demand gradually fade,” said Tan. “Domestic demand is expected to remain resilient, underpinned by continued policy support, including the extended VAT rate reductions and planned public infrastructure spending.”

Inflation has remained contained so far, staying below the government’s operating ceiling of 4.5 per cent. However, escalating tensions in the Middle East since February 28 have driven up global energy prices, prompting a sharp increase in retail fuel prices in Vietnam in early March. Continued strong credit growth and rising public expenditures are also expected to add to price pressures.

On the external position, Vietnam’s current account surplus remained at a record high of 6.7 per cent of GDP in 2025, supported by resilient goods exports and strong remittances. At the same time, there were sizable capital outflows.

Budget performance in 2025 reflected stronger-than-targeted revenue collection alongside sluggish expenditure execution. Revenue outperformance was mainly driven by capital inflows from accelerated land-use transactions following the enactment of key land and housing laws. Meanwhile, expenditures increased moderately compared to the previous year. The fiscal position is expected to strengthen, with a small surplus of 0.9 per cent of GDP in 2025.

Vietnam confronts an increasingly challenging risk environment. The surge in energy prices has emerged as the most salient external shock, overshadowing tariff-related uncertainties. Prolonged high energy prices could materially impact growth by driving inflationary pressures and dampening domestic demand.

While the growth model continues to deliver strong performance, the country is increasingly exposed to growing trade tensions, particularly as supply chains face heightened scrutiny from the US and other major markets. Rapid credit expansion has also increased financial vulnerabilities and sensitivity to shifts in liquidity and funding conditions.

The growing linkage between capital flows, liquidity, and domestic financial cycles has heightened the economy’s exposure to external shocks, intensifying the trade‑off between sustaining growth and preserving macro‑financial stability.

Vietnam’s near-term macro‑financial conditions call for a prudent, well-calibrated policy mix to stabilise growth while containing emerging risks. Fiscal policy should prioritise provision of targeted support to vulnerable sectors amid rising energy prices over broad-based expansion, with emphasis on effective spending that does not exacerbate macro‑financial pressures.

Strong growth alongside emerging financial imbalances points to the need for an unwinding of accommodative monetary policy, while closely monitoring liquidity and foreign exchange conditions. Financial regulators and supervisors should exercise stronger macroprudential oversight particularly on real estate and household lending.

Over the longer term, the policy agenda should focus on three inter-related priorities. First, Vietnam should accelerate domestic industrial upgrading by deepening FDI−local linkages and raising further domestic value-added content. Second, the country should strengthen policy frameworks in tandem with growing economic complexity, including modernising monetary and financial policy frameworks, revenue mobilisation, and public investment management. Third, the country should advance financial sector and capital market reforms to create credible domestic investment opportunities, improve capital allocation, and reduce incentives for speculative capital outflows.

World Bank forecasts Vietnam GDP growth of 6.3 per cent World Bank forecasts Vietnam GDP growth of 6.3 per cent

The World Bank Group’s April 8 EAP Economic Update forecasts Vietnam is expected to grow by 6.3 per cent in 2026, supported by strong public and private investment, and sustained FDI inflows.
Vietnam’s growth resilient amid global challenges Vietnam’s growth resilient amid global challenges

Vietnam’s economy is forecast to grow by 7.2 per cent in 2026 and 7 per cent in 2027, from 8 per cent in 2025, despite rising external risks amid heightened global uncertainty, according to a new report released today by the Asian Development Bank on April 10.
First-quarter growth hits record high despite global volatility First-quarter growth hits record high despite global volatility

Vietnam’s economy delivered a standout performance in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP expanding 7.8 per cent on-year – the strongest first-quarter growth on record.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AMRO GDP economic growth Vietnam 2026

Related Contents

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security

Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security

South Korea and Vietnam deepen strategic agricultural partnership

South Korea and Vietnam deepen strategic agricultural partnership

Tradewind Finance provides $2.5 mln non-recourse export factoring to Vietnamese cable exporter

Tradewind Finance provides $2.5 mln non-recourse export factoring to Vietnamese cable exporter

Health Ministry amends drug registration rules

Health Ministry amends drug registration rules

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit

Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit

Revised Capital Law officially passed

Revised Capital Law officially passed

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020