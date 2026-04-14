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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nippon Express expands air cargo handling capability in Vietnam

April 14, 2026 | 16:40
(0) user say
Nippon Express Vietnam, under Japan's Nippon Express Holdings, is stepping up its air cargo handling capabilities with the launch of a new facility in Hanoi.
Nippon Express expands air cargo handling capability in Vietnam

On April 14, Nippon Express Vietnam became the first Japanese freight forwarder to obtain an air cargo container freight station (CFS) licence for Quang Minh Logistics Centre in Quang Minh Industrial Park in Hanoi.

Covering 1,000 square metres, the newly established CFS is fully equipped with high-rise racks, security cameras, and lockable secure areas. Air cargo loading and unloading, temporary storage of export-ready cargo, bonded transport procedures and other operations are carried out under in-house management, making cargo control more efficient and customers' logistic flows smoother.

Qualifying for the air cargo CFS licence required establishing a framework capable of performing the full spectrum of operations from air cargo consolidation and packing to bonded transport procedures, significantly enhancing the centre's logistics service capabilities.

With Vietnam enjoying rapid economic growth, congestion has become the norm at Noi Bai International Airport's cargo terminal due to expanding demand for air cargo transport. Against a backdrop of changes in the business environment and moves to optimise global supply chains, the acquisition of this CFS licence helps satisfy customer demands for a faster and more efficient logistics network.

The Quang Minh facility offers excellent access to the economic and commercial hub that is Hanoi, being situated a mere 15-minute drive from Noi Bai. Leveraging both Quang Minh Logistics Centre's strategic location and its CFS functions, Nippon can avoid cargo backlogs at the airport terminal and to ensure timely delivery in accordance with flight schedules. Such agile operations deliver significant convenience and a competitive edge in air cargo services.

Moving forward, Nippon in Vietnam will leverage its status as the only Japanese forwarder with an off-airport CFS facility in Hanoi to develop unique schemes that address region-specific logistics challenges. Pioneering initiatives will also be pursued in the Hanoi area to create new value for customers' supply chains.

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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Nippon Express Vietnam Logistics service capabilities economic growth Quang Minh Logistics Centre

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