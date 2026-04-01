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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Giang plans new industrial park

April 01, 2026 | 18:12
(0) user say
On March 30, T&T Group commenced construction of Vam Cong Industrial Park, covering about 200 hectares in An Giang province, with a total investment of $184.6 million.
An Giang plans new industrial park

The venture spans 199.2ha and is strategically located at the southeastern gateway to Long Xuyen city. The industrial park benefits from strong multimodal connectivity within the interregional transportation network. It is only about 3.5km from the Western North-South Expressway, with direct access to the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, opening up transport corridors to Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, and Tran De Port.

In addition, the park offers convenient access to My Thoi Port and Can Tho International Airport, enhancing its logistics and connectivity. With its integrated road, waterway, and air connectivity, the venture serves as a concentrated industrial production zone with potential to become a crucial link in the region.

Vam Cong Industrial Park is planned for development according to the ECOTECH 21 model – an economy linked to ecology and 21st-century high technology, aiming for a green, multi-functional, new-generation industrial park model.

The park will prioritise high-tech industries, food processing, agriculture and fisheries, logistics, garment and footwear manufacturing, building material production, IT, electrical and electronics industries in line with An Giang's development advantages and economic trends in the Mekong Delta.

The venture is expected to create jobs for approximately 7,800 workers. It will also contribute to boosting economic restructuring, improving the efficiency of linkages between production, processing, and distribution throughout the region, and enhancing the competitiveness of An Giang and the wider Mekong Delta.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy general director of T&T Group said, "The industrial park is one of T&T Group's key projects in the Mekong Delta region. It will be the gateway industrial park to Long Xuyen – a symbol of the shift from traditional agriculture to modern, high-value-added industry."

“With its strategic location, multimodal connectivity, and pioneering ECOTECH 21 model, T&T Group expects the park to become a green manufacturing and modern logistics centre, contributing to economic restructuring, enhancing the value of the supply chain, and making a practical contribution to the development of An Giang province.”

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of An Giang People's Committee said, "The project is in line with the socioeconomic development plan and priority areas for investment attraction of An Giang province in 2025-2030 and beyond. The initiative aims to concretise Decision No.890/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister, building a modern and integrated industrial park. When operational, the initiative will create new impetus for economic growth, provide jobs for local workers, and attract more secondary investors to An Giang, contributing to boosting the socioeconomic development of the locality."

An Giang province strives for annual growth of 7 percent An Giang province strives for annual growth of 7 percent

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is hoping for annual GRDP growth of 6.5 - 7 percent during 2021 - 2025 as targeted in its recently released plan on socio-economic recovery and development.
An Giang to build logistics centre at Tinh Bien International Border Gate An Giang to build logistics centre at Tinh Bien International Border Gate

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has recently proposed to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider supporting the local authorities in building a logistics centre at the Tinh Bien International Border Gate in Tinh Bien town, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc.
An Giang launches smart tourism information portal An Giang launches smart tourism information portal

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 23 officially launched its tourism information portal checkinangiang.vn, and the corresponding mobile application checkinangiang.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
An Giang T&T Group The Vam Cong Industrial Park investment industrial real estate industrial park

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