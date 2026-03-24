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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AkzoNobel and IUCN partner to boost marine conservation in Ly Son

March 24, 2026 | 11:18
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AkzoNobel has partnered with conservation groups to organise marine ecosystem training for local fishers and teachers on Ly Son Island, alongside a community renovation scheme under its 'Let's Colour' initiative.
AkzoNobel and IUCN partner to boost marine conservation in Ly Son

On March 23, the company collaborated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) Management Board, and the Quang Ngai Fisheries Association to deliver the training in Ly Son Special Zone. The event also marked the handover of an exterior renovation project for local homes and community murals on An Binh Island.

The activities fall under a MoU between AkzoNobel Vietnam and IUCN to strengthen marine conservation in Vietnam, with a focus on protecting sea turtles and other marine species. Through the partnership, AkzoNobel is advancing its 'Let's Colour' initiative – a global initiative launched in 2009 to improve living spaces and support communities through colour.

Between October last year and February, AkzoNobel Vietnam, IUCN, and the Ly Son Marine Protected Area Management Board carried out an extensive renovation of An Binh Island, covering more than 17,000 square metres. The work included repainting 83 houses, An Vinh Kindergarten and Primary School, and the Ong Mausoleum, along with 20 new murals aimed at raising awareness of sea turtle and marine ecosystem conservation.

The scheme has helped create a more vibrant landscape for An Binh Island, supporting tourism development while reducing pressure on marine resources and improving local livelihoods. It also restored community spaces and mural artworks from 2017 and 2018 that had deteriorated due to the island's harsh weather conditions.

As part of the undertaking, AkzoNobel supplied nearly 10,000 litres of Dulux paint in vibrant colours designed to harmonise with the island's natural landscape. The Colours of the Year 2026 – The Rhythm of Blues™ – served as a key accent, inspired by the island's beauty and the distinctive rhythm of life.

AkzoNobel and IUCN partner to boost marine conservation in Ly Son

Alongside the renovation of An Binh Island, AkzoNobel Vietnam, IUCN, Quang Ngai Fisheries Association, and Ly Son MPA Management Board, ran awareness-raising and outreach activities on marine ecosystem conservation, sea turtle protection, and plastic pollution reduction.

Between March 21 and 23, IUCN organised a training for teachers on marine conservation and sea turtle protection; guided local fishers on using a smartphone app to monitor and report bycatch of sea turtles and marine mammals; provided guidance on marine wildlife rescue and plastic waste reduction; and handed over the completed murals to local authorities in Ly Son Special Zone.

"This collaboration reflects our long-standing commitment to marine conservation through multi-stakeholder partnerships," said Jake Brunner, head of IUCN's Lower Mekong Sub-region. "By revitalising living spaces while creating murals about marine ecosystems, it offers a creative approach to raising awareness about protecting marine life and coastal resources. We greatly appreciate AkzoNobel's contributions and hope this partnership will continue delivering positive outcomes for Ly Son and other MPAs across Vietnam."

The agreement will see AkzoNobel and IUCN continue strengthening marine conservation efforts across Ly Son Special Zone and other protected areas, including Con Dao, Hon Cau, Cham Islands, Nui Chua National Park, and beyond. Replicable activities include mural paintings, environmental education, bycatch-reduction training for fishers, knowledge exchange programmes, volunteer engagement, and technical support.

"We believe in the power of colour to transform spaces and improve quality of life," said Nguyen My Lan, business unit director of ASEAN Decorative Paint at AkzoNobel. "Through Let's Colour and our partnership with IUCN, we are helping preserve cultural and natural heritage while raising awareness about protecting marine environments. The Colours of the Year 2026 – The Rhythm of Blues™ also served as a reminder of the ocean's calm beauty and its significance to An Binh Island."

AkzoNobel has donated thousands of litres of paint to renovate lighthouses, heritage sites, schools, and community spaces across Vietnam. Under the MoU with IUCN, both parties aim to continue implementing conservation and environmental protection projects in marine protected areas and national parks nationwide, contributing to the global 'Let's Colour' initiative.

AkzoNobel Vietnam protects Cu Lao Xanh lighthouse from harsh weather AkzoNobel Vietnam protects Cu Lao Xanh lighthouse from harsh weather

AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company and the major producer of Dulux brand, has completed repainting the Cu Lao Xanh Lighthouse project with Dulux Weathershield. It is the third lighthouse in Vietnam recoated under the “Lighthouse Protection Campaign” of AkzoNobel.
The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026 The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

AkzoNobel announced The Rhythm of Blues as the Colours of the Year 2026 on December 5.
AkzoNobel rolls out sustainability campaign “It All Adds Up” for the wood sector AkzoNobel rolls out sustainability campaign “It All Adds Up” for the wood sector

AkzoNobel has launched its 'It All Adds Up' campaign to highlight efforts to support sustainability in wood finishes across the South Asia–Pacific region.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
AkzoNobel Vietnam Ly Son paiting marine ecosystem quang ngai CSR

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