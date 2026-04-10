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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Air passenger transport rises 16.4 per cent in Q1

April 10, 2026 | 19:16
(0) user say
With air transport continuing to increase, Vietnam's aviation authority is working on solutions to support airlines and stabilise the local market.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), in the first quarter of 2026, the air transport market reached 24.19 million passengers, a 16.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Air passenger transport rises 16.4 per cent in Q1
Illustration photo: CAAV

During this period, the market accommodated 392,480 tonnes of cargo, up 19.2 per cent on-year.

Specifically, domestic transport reached 10.2 million passengers and 56,450 tonnes of cargo, a 12.6 per cent increase in passengers and down 6 per cent in cargo compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, international transport reached 13.99 million passengers and 336,030 tonnes of cargo, a 19.4 per cent increase in passengers and a 24.8 per cent increase in cargo compared to the same period in 2025.

The largest international tourist markets for Vietnam include China, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, India, Australia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

In the first quarter of 2026, the CAAV implemented several key solutions to support airlines in enhancing their operations to meet increasing travel demands; supporting and facilitating Vietnamese airlines in leasing/purchasing aircraft, strengthening their air transport capacity, as well as monitoring booking and reservation situations on domestic flights to assess and forecast market demand and consider and propose that airlines add flights in accordance with their operating capacity, maximising the fulfilment of people's travel needs.

In the context of complex and unpredictable international developments directly and indirectly impacting international civil aviation transport, especially in the Middle East, the CAAV has promptly directed the implementation of solutions to ensure transport operations and aviation safety amid conflict and crisis response; including supporting and facilitating Vietnamese and foreign airlines to adjust their flight schedules accordingly.

In addition, the CAAV continuously monitors and works with relevant units, promptly reporting and proposing effective solutions to the Ministry of Construction to minimise the impact of rising fuel prices.

E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2 E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2

The e-identification app VNeID was put into official operation for passengers on domestic flights at all airports from August 2 after a two-month pilot period, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Vietnam's aviation industry posts growth of nearly 42 per cent Vietnam's aviation industry posts growth of nearly 42 per cent

The domestic air passenger transport market has experienced a strong recovery, with an annual growth of 41.8 per cent recorded in the first seven months of 2023, announced the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Biometric authentication continues to be applied for air passengers Biometric authentication continues to be applied for air passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on December 25 issued a written report to the Ministry of Transport asking for its approval of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s proposal to continue applying biometric authentication for air passengers.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam air passenger transport market cargo aviation

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