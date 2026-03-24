Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines to suspend domestic routes as fuel costs rise

March 24, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines is planning to suspend several domestic routes from April 1 amid tightening Jet A-1 fuel supply and surging prices linked to Middle East tensions.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), constrained fuel availability is forcing the national carrier to prioritise its most important domestic routes, which support key travel demand, trade, and tourism.

Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn
Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

The airline is expected to temporarily halt a number of services from April 1, including Haiphong–Buon Ma Thuot, Haiphong–Cam Ranh, Haiphong–Phu Quoc, Haiphong–Can Tho, Ho Chi Minh City–Van Don, Ho Chi Minh City–Rach Gia, and Ho Chi Minh City–Dien Bien, totalling 23 flights per week.

Vietnamese carriers are also preparing to introduce fuel surcharges on international routes, potentially from early April.

Bamboo Airways said it will focus resources over the next two months on its busiest domestic routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang, as well as popular tourist destinations such as Quy Nhon and Cam Ranh.

The airline will maintain international charter services to markets including China and the Philippines. While peak-period flights will be retained, frequencies may be reduced compared to the same period last year if fuel prices continue to rise.

Amid volatile fuel costs, Bamboo Airways may adjust ticket prices but will remain within the government-regulated fare caps. The CAAV reported that global energy prices continued to rise between March 20 and 22.

In Asia, Jet A-1 prices in Singapore ranged between $220 and $230 per barrel. A survey conducted on March 20 covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines found that more than 60 per cent had already implemented, were implementing, or planned to introduce fuel surcharges or fare adjustments from mid-March.

Some airlines have incorporated the surcharge directly into base fares, with increases typically ranging from 5 to 20 per cent depending on route and service class. Others have applied separate fuel surcharges, ranging from around $5.20 to over $400 per ticket, depending on distance and cabin class. For cargo transport, some carriers have introduced fuel surcharges of approximately $1.6 per kilogram.

Facing mounting cost pressures, domestic airlines have urged the government to consider reducing environmental protection taxes and aviation fuel levies, maintaining a zero per cent import tariff on fuel sourced outside ASEAN, and introducing measures such as tax deferrals, interest rate support, debt restructuring, and adjustments to airport service charges.

CAAV proposes plan to re-open domestic flights CAAV proposes plan to re-open domestic flights
Airlines allowed to increase frequency of domestic flights from October 21 Airlines allowed to increase frequency of domestic flights from October 21
CAAV allowed to decide domestic flight frequency in upcoming holiday CAAV allowed to decide domestic flight frequency in upcoming holiday
eID piloted for passengers on domestic flights eID piloted for passengers on domestic flights
E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2 E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2
Comprehensive inspection set for domestic flight prices Comprehensive inspection set for domestic flight prices
Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu
Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease
Vietnam Airlines intensifies European market promotion Vietnam Airlines intensifies European market promotion

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
airlines Domestic Flights

Related Contents

Vietnam Airlines marks 30-year milestone

Vietnam Airlines marks 30-year milestone

Vietnam’s airlines seek more upward financial progress

Vietnam’s airlines seek more upward financial progress

Seeking to develop sustainable aviation fuel market in Vietnam

Seeking to develop sustainable aviation fuel market in Vietnam

Airlines lease more planes for Tet peak season

Airlines lease more planes for Tet peak season

Airlines strive for greater efficiency

Airlines strive for greater efficiency

Vietnam Airlines faces severe aircraft shortage, considers Chinese planes

Vietnam Airlines faces severe aircraft shortage, considers Chinese planes

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

Dassault's Falcon 10X: Penthouse of sky redefining business aviation

Dassault's Falcon 10X: Penthouse of sky redefining business aviation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AkzoNobel and IUCN partner to boost marine conservation in Ly Son

AkzoNobel and IUCN partner to boost marine conservation in Ly Son

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

Dassault's Falcon 10X: Penthouse of sky redefining business aviation

Dassault's Falcon 10X: Penthouse of sky redefining business aviation

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020