VITM 2026 promotes digital and green tourism

This year’s Vietnam International Tourism Market (VITM) will be held on April 9-12 by the Vietnam Tourism Association at the International Centre for Exhibition in Hanoi, bringing together a wide range of domestic and international tourism stakeholders. The event gathers 450 booths, with participation from numerous tourism promotion agencies, airlines, international representatives and travel enterprises.

VITM 2026, expected to attract representatives from 15 countries and territories, along with 34 provinces and cities across Vietnam, will welcome approximately 80,000 visitors in total, creating a dynamic platform for tourism promotion, business networking, and market stimulation.

The event will also feature conferences and thematic seminars focusing on key industry trends, including digital transformation, green tourism development, and the application of technology in tourism management and business operations. Via these seminars, representatives of businesses will share the role of digital tools in creating new opportunities to promote products, reach customers, manage bookings, and improve customer care.

As most tourism enterprises are small and medium-sized, digital transformation serves as a lever to help them access markets, enhance management efficiency, and strengthen competitiveness.

Tourism companies and agencies have designed their booths to match the fair’s digital transformation and green growth theme.

Muong Thanh’s booth is an example: at VITM 2026, its booth is designed in an open style, inspired by the fusion of modernity and the essence of pure Vietnamese culture. Beyond simply providing service advice, it creates an interactive space where travellers can “touch culture” through experiential activities, live games, and receive souvenirs bearing the unique mark of Muong Thanh.

Through the event, Muong Thanh seeks to cement its position as a top domestic brand by providing customers with new digital experiences and implementing sustainable green operational solutions in terms of reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.

Vietnam’s tourism sector has received strong support from the government through favourable policies in recent years. In 2026, the country aims to welcome 25 million international visitors, a target that presents both significant opportunities and challenges, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism’s vice chairwoman Nguyen Thi Mai Hoa.

“Local authorities and businesses, alongside the strategic guidance of government agencies, play an important role in driving tourism development. Besides that, VITM is expected to promote Vietnam’s tourism image globally, while future editions of the fair will continue to attract more businesses and international partners, contributing to the sector’s sustained growth,” Hoa said.

Notable events include tourism promotion programmes for Gia Lai and Lai Chau provinces, a joint promotion conference for Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, and Ca Mau, and a presentation on Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 tourism event calendar.