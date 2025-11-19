Corporate

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

November 19, 2025 | 15:50
(0) user say
Japan and Vietnam are stepping up cooperation on decarbonisation, aiming to boost renewable energy and sustainable growth.
JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

On November 14, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed an MoU with state-owned BIDV to support Vietnam’s decarbonisation efforts and the government's goal to achieve carbon neutrality and become a high-income country by 2050. The revised Power Development Plan VIII, announced in April, calls for a larger share of renewable energy in the power mix and expanded investment in transmission infrastructure to drive both economic growth and decarbonisation.

In line with government policy, the State Bank of Vietnam has outlined measures to accelerate green finance in the banking sector. BIDV, Vietnam’s largest commercial bank, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and pursuing similar sustainability initiatives. The MoU signing reinforces these aligned commitments between the government and BIDV.

In its Fifth Medium-Term Business Plan, released in June 2024, JBIC set out to support both carbon neutrality and economic growth, assisting countries in their unique pathways towards green transformation and energy transition. The newly signed MoU aligns directly with the objectives of this plan.

In 2022, the Japanese government proposed the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), a framework to support energy transition efforts in Asia by leveraging Japanese companies’ technology and expertise. Vietnam is a key partner in AZEC, and the governments of Japan and Vietnam agreed to advance bilateral energy transition projects under this framework last April. The MoU signing aligns with the policies of both countries.

As Japan’s policy-based financial institution, JBIC will continue to promote business opportunities for Japanese companies through closer cooperation with key partners in the decarbonisation sector.

VPBank and JBIC sign $150-million credit line to finance green projects VPBank and JBIC sign $150-million credit line to finance green projects

VPBank and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a general agreement for a credit line totalling $150 million on October 9.
JBIC chairman lauds Hanoi's promising investment environment JBIC chairman lauds Hanoi's promising investment environment

Hanoi represents a prime example of Vietnam’s investment potential, according to Maeda Tadashi, chairman of the Board of Directors at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
Japan's erex obtains subsidy for biomass co-firing project in Vietnam Japan's erex obtains subsidy for biomass co-firing project in Vietnam

Japanese renewable energy firm Erex Co., Ltd. will receive a government subsidy for biomass fuel co-firing tests at coal-fired power facilities in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
jbic BIDV MoU green finance

