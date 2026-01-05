Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hangzhou invites global visitors to see 5000 years of China

January 05, 2026 | 11:27
(0) user say
The city promotes its deep historical and cultural heritage to attract international tourists.

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for centuries as "heaven on earth" in Chinese lore, Hangzhou stands as a living window into China's profound civilization spanning over five millennia. Today, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism invites global visitors to explore its unparalleled heritage and modern hospitality.

To enhance the shopping experience for international guests, Hangzhou has fully implemented and optimized its "Tax Refund for Tourists" (TRT) policy. Eligible overseas tourists can receive a refund on the Value-Added Tax (VAT) included in their purchases from designated tax-refund shops upon departure. This policy underscores Hangzhou's commitment to building an international consumption hub and providing a tourist-friendly environment.

The heart of Hangzhou's appeal lies in its Three World Heritage Sites, each representing a pivotal chapter in Chinese history and culture. West Lake Cultural Landscape, epitomized by the "Ten Scenes of West Lake," is a masterpiece of classical Chinese aesthetics, reflecting a harmonious blend between humans and nature over a millennium. The Grand Canal (Hangzhou Section), part of the world's longest and oldest artificial waterway, whispers tales of ancient economic vitality, where historic blocks now seamlessly merge with modern city life. The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City push the credible history of Chinese civilization back over 5,000 years. Its monumental city structure, sophisticated water management system, and exquisite jade artifacts offer tangible proof of China's ancient origins, earning it the title "The First City of China."

From the Neolithic jade relics of Liangzhu, to the poetic West Lake, and the enduring Grand Canal, Hangzhou beautifully connects the glorious threads of Chinese civilization. Now, as a dynamic fusion of ancient charm and contemporary innovation, the city extends a warm invitation to the world. Through international services like the convenient TRT policy, visitors are welcomed to personally discover why to see 5,000 years of China, one must look to Hangzhou.

By PR Newswire

Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hangzhou Hangzhou history culture Hangzhou tourism heritage

Related Contents

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Chinese materials giant uses Hangzhou as European invasion launchpad

Chinese materials giant uses Hangzhou as European invasion launchpad

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Tech Meets Tradition: International Youth Reimagine Museums in Hangzhou

Tech Meets Tradition: International Youth Reimagine Museums in Hangzhou

Venus Medtech Reports 2024 Profit Surge on Innovation and Global Expansion

Venus Medtech Reports 2024 Profit Surge on Innovation and Global Expansion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020